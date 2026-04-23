Hisense Unveils UR9 Series, Defining the Next Era of True RGB MiniLED Display

QINGDAO, China, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a leading brand in global consumer electronics and home appliances, today announced the global launch of its latest premium television lineup, the UR9 Series. More than a product launch, UR9 represents a new interpretation of "Natural and Real Color"—one that is not only more vivid, but more natural, comfortable, and true to life for everyday viewing.

At the heart of UR9 is a breakthrough in how color is created and experienced. By generating color directly at the light source, UR9 delivers richer tones, more accurate details, and a viewing experience that feels closer to how the human eye perceives the real world—reducing visual fatigue while enhancing immersion.

This user-centric experience leap comes from Hisense's industry-leading RGB MiniLED technology. In March 2026, the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) Video Division Board released the official industry definition for RGB LED TVs. As a CTA member, Hisense is a major force in establishing the global industry standard of what real RGB MiniLED is, and continues to push the boundaries of conventional display technology.

At the forefront of this innovation, the Hisense UR9 Series represents a quantum leap in display engineering. Moving beyond traditional MiniLED, it introduces a full RGB MiniLED backlight system, where each LED integrates independent red, green, and blue diodes—enabling unprecedented control over color, brightness, and contrast. This architecture achieves up to 100% of BT.2020 color gamut, delivering color performance that is not only more expansive, but also more precise and lifelike.

Powering this breakthrough is the all-new Hi-View AI Engine RGB processor. Through real-time coordination of color and brightness at the zone level, the processor ensures every frame is dynamically optimized—bringing greater depth, clarity, and balance to each scene.

Beyond visual excellence, the UR9 is engineered as a complete sensory experience. Its integrated 4.1.2 Multi-Channel Surround Sound system, professionally tuned by Devialet, creates a fully immersive 360-degree soundscape. Featuring up-firing height speakers, dedicated surround channels, and a powerful built-in subwoofer, the system delivers cinematic depth, dynamic range, and spatial realism without the need for external equipment.

To ensure consistently comfortable viewing across environments, UR9 also features region-optimized panels—Anti-Reflection & Glare-Free for Europe, Australia and other regions, and Obsidian Panel for the Americas, minimizing distractions from ambient light while preserving picture integrity. For gaming enthusiasts, a native 180Hz refresh rate on selected models delivers ultra-smooth motion and responsiveness, enhancing next-generation gaming experiences to new heights.

Supporting a comprehensive suite of premium formats—including Dolby Vision IQ, IMAX Enhanced, and Filmmaker Mode—the UR9 is built to meet the evolving demands of both content creators and consumers. Its performance is complemented by a refined Pure Elegance Design, featuring a premium metal stand and a near bezel-less finish that seamlessly integrates into any modern living space.

With the launch of the UR9, Hisense brings its vision of Innovating A Brighter Life into sharper focus. By redefining "Natural and Real Color" through true RGB MiniLED, Hisense is not only advancing display technology—but shaping a viewing experience that is more natural, more immersive, and more human-centric.

About Hisense

Hisense, founded in 1969, is a globally recognized leader in home appliances and consumer electronics with operations in over 160 countries, specializing in delivering high-quality multimedia products, home appliances, and intelligent IT solutions. According to Omdia, Hisense ranks No. 1 globally in the 100-inch and over TV segment (2023-2025). As The Origin of RGB MiniLED, Hisense continues to lead the next-generation RGB MiniLED innovation. As the official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 2026TM, Hisense is committed to global sports partnerships as a way to connect with audiences worldwide.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2962919/UR9_16x9_TR.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hisense-unveils-ur9-series-defining-the-next-era-of-true-rgb-miniled-display-302751522.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale

Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire.