Holand Automotive Group Expands Its Ultra-Luxury Leasing Platform Through Strategic Acquisition from the John Scotti Leasing Inc. Receivership

Holand Leasing acquires a select portion of the John Scotti Leasing Inc portfolio. The assets most aligned with its ultra-luxury business model reinforcing the Group's long-term commitment to Québec's most discerning clientele.

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Holand Automotive Group, one of Canada's foremost luxury and ultra-luxury automotive organizations, today announced that its leasing division, Holand Leasing, has completed the strategic acquisition of a select portion of the leasing portfolio of John Scotti Leasing Inc., through the court-supervised receivership process. Holand acquired the assets most closely aligned with its ultra-luxury business model and the profile of clients it serves representing a natural and disciplined extension of the Group's existing leasing platform. The balance of the portfolio remains with the Receiver, who continues to manage the broader receivership process.

This transaction was carefully scoped to reflect Holand's focus on the ultra-luxury segment. Rather than acquiring the portfolio in its entirety, Holand worked closely with the Receiver to identify and acquire the leases that best correspond to its business model, its client profile, and the marques it represents. The result is a highly compatible addition to Holand Leasing's existing book that creates immediate value for clients and for the Group alike.

"On behalf of our entire group, we are very pleased and proud to welcome the clients who are joining the Holand family through this transaction. This acquisition reflects our conviction in the ultra-luxury segment and our commitment to serving it with the flexibility, discretion, and level of service our clients deserve. Our objective is clear: to work closely with these clients, honour and maintain their existing arrangements, and provide the continuity and flexibility they expect as we renew and grow the portfolio together."

— Gad Bitton, President and Chief Executive Officer, Holand Automotive Group

Holand Leasing will work directly with the lessees concerned to ensure a seamless transition, maintaining their current leases and delivering the full range of services and flexibility that define the Holand experience. As a full-service leasing company, Holand supports its clients end to end from acquisition and financing through renewal across many of the world's most sought-after marques.

To ensure continuity of service throughout the transition, the integration will be directed by Janet Cully, Senior Vice-President and a valued member of the Holand team since 1995. Reporting to Ms. Cully, Viki Forese, Head of Leasing Operations, will lead the day-to-day integration of the acquired portfolio, working closely with Meir Bitton, Executive Vice-President of Holand Leasing, to maintain the exceptional standard of care clients expect.

"Our first priority is our clients. Every lessee joining Holand can expect a smooth, seamless transition and the attentive, white-glove service they deserve."

— Meir Bitton, Executive Vice-President of Holand Leasing

This transaction is consistent with Holand Automotive Group's long-term strategy of creating value through selective, disciplined acquisitions that are aligned with its business model and the clients it serves. Holand will continue to evaluate opportunities to build, invest, and create lasting value wherever it can serve clients better than anyone else.

About Holand Automotive Group

Founded in 1995, Holand Automotive Group is a leading multi-brand luxury and ultra-luxury automotive organization, representing many of the world's most prestigious marques across Canada, the United States, and Europe. Its dealerships include Ferrari Québec, Ferrari South Bay, Ferrari of Bucharest, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Québec, Lamborghini Palm Beach, McLaren Québec City, Aston Martin Bucharest, Maserati Montréal, Maserati of Québec City, Lotus Palm Beach, Lotus Québec City, BMW Québec City, BMW Lévis, and MINI Québec.

Together with its full-service leasing division, Holand Leasing, and its real estate and hospitality holdings, Holand is dedicated to delivering an exceptional experience to the world's most discerning clients.

Media Contact: Justin Meloche, jmeloche@national.ca

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