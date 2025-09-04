HONOR Launches the Thinnest Zero-compromise Book-style Foldable Magic V5 in Western Europe

HONOR Expands AI Flagship Portfolio with Ultra-Slim HONOR MagicBook Art 14 2025, and AI-Enhanced HONOR MagicPad3

LONDON, Aug. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global leading AI device ecosystem company HONOR today unveiled its most advanced flagship lineup in Western Europe, combining ultra-slim designs, powerful AI capabilities, and seamless cross-device experiences. Leading the portfolio is the HONOR Magic V5, a truly uncompromised, next-level foldable smartphone delivered in an ultra-slim, ultra-durable, and ultra-powerful package, alongside the HONOR MagicBook Art 14 2025, an ultra-light AI PC built for modern professionals and creators, and the HONOR MagicPad3, a powerful, portable AI-enhanced tablet for productivity and entertainment.

"This launch marks a significant milestone as we push the boundaries of innovation across smartphones, PCs, and tablets. Together, we're creating an interconnected portfolio of intelligent companions that empower individuals and amplify their potential," said James Li, CEO of HONOR. "Through close collaboration with industry leaders like Google, Qualcomm, and Microsoft, we've seamlessly combined HONOR's next-generation AI capabilities, ultra-slim designs, and long-lasting performance. Together, these advancements open up new possibilities for productivity and creativity in the everyday lives of users worldwide."

HONOR Magic V5: Thinnest Foldable Smartphone with Zero Compromises in Durability, Performance and Photography

With an ultra-slim 8.8mm profile[1] and a lightweight 217g body[2] (Ivory White model), the HONOR Magic V5 offers exceptional portability without compromise. Its large 5820mAh[3] silicon-carbon battery delivers impressive battery life, while IP58 and IP59[4] ratings, the Anti-scratch NanoCrystal Shield, and a Carbon Fiber Reinforced Inner Display Panel provide robust durability for everyday use.

Powered by the Snapdragon® 8 Elite Mobile Platform[5], the HONOR Magic V5 features the AI Falcon Camera System with a 64mp Ultra Sensing Periscope Telephoto, 50MP Main, and 50MP Ultra-Wide[6] cameras. Enhanced by the AI HONOR Image Engine, it supports advanced photography tools like AI Enhanced Portrait, AI Super Zoom, and Motion Sensing Capture to ensure exceptional image quality in diverse scenarios.

The 7.95-inch[7] inner display and 6.43-inch[8] outer screen both support stylus input[9], while Multi-Flex mode[10] enables multitasking with up to three apps simultaneously. Running MagicOS 9.0, the HONOR Magic V5 integrates Google Gemini with quick double-tap shortcut, AI-powered HONOR Notes, real-time transcription and translation, and creative tools such as AI Image to Video and AI Cutout[11].

HONOR MagicBook Art 14 2025: Redefining Ultra-Slim AI Computing

Weighing approximately 1kg[12] and measuring around 1cm thick[13], the HONOR MagicBook Art 14 2025 combines a 14.6-inch[14] OLED HONOR Eye Comfort Touch Display with a 97% screen-to-body ratio[15], delivering an immersive visual experience for work and entertainment. The display offers a high 3.1K resolution, TÜV Rheinland low blue light and flicker-free certifications, and dynamic dimming to protect eyesight during extended use.

Inside, the Intel® Arc™ 140T GPU[16], 32GB RAM, and 1TB storage ensure smooth performance for demanding multitasking and creative workloads. The six-speaker HONOR Spatial Audio system[17] and three digital microphones deliver rich sound and clear voice capture for meetings and media, while the Magnetic Camera[18] design allows flexible placement for optimal video conferencing. AI-enabled Turbo X power tuning[19] offer immersive sound, optimized performance, and flexible video conferencing. AI Cross-OS WorkStation[20] enables seamless cross-device workflows, while TÜV Rheinland-certified eye protection[21] ensures visual comfort. Built with a premium magnesium-titanium body, it blends durability and style for professionals and creators on the go.

HONOR MagicPad3: AI-Enhanced Productivity in an Ultra-Slim Tablet

Measuring just 5.79mm[22] and weighing 595g[23], the HONOR MagicPad3 delivers a 13.3-inch[24] LCD display with 165Hz refresh rate[25], TÜV Rheinland low blue light and flicker-free[26] certifications, and dynamic dimming[27] for visual comfort.

The tablet is powered by a high-performance processor[28] with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, supported by a large 12450mAh battery[29] with 66W fast charging[30] for all-day productivity. The Eight HONOR Spatial Audio speakers[31] create immersive, cinema-grade sound, while AI-powered productivity tools such as AI Writing, AI Meeting, and AI Handwriting[32] streamline workflows for professionals and creators. Cross-OS WorkStation[33] enables fast, flexible file transfers across different operating systems, ensuring seamless collaboration and integration into modern hybrid work environments.

Color, Pricing and Availability[34]

The HONOR Magic V5 is available in Ivory White, Black, Dawn Gold and Reddish Brown, starting at £1,699.99 (€1,999). The HONOR MagicBook Art 14 2025 is available in Mocha Brown, Sunrise White and Emerald Green, starting at £1499.99 (€1699). The HONOR MagicPad3 comes in Gray and White, starting at £599.99.

[1] Data from HONOR labs. 8.88mm refers to the thickness of the Ivory White model in folded state. The overall thickness does not include the inner and outer screen protective films and the raised part of the camera. [2] Data from HONOR labs. 217g refers to the weight of the Ivory White model excluding the inner protective film. Actual data may vary due to product configurations, manufacturing processes, and measuring methods. Please refer to the actual device. [3] Typical battery capacity. [4] The phone is not professionally water resistant. It is splash-proof, water-resistant and dust-proof under normal use. It has been tested under controlled laboratory conditions and reaches the IP58 and IP59 level in accordance with IEC 60529 (international) standards. Splash, water, and dust resistance are not permanently effective, and the protective performance may decrease due to daily wear and tear. [5] Snapdragon is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated. [6] Camera specifications per HONOR internal test data. [7] Measured as a standard rectangle; actual viewable area is slightly smaller. [8] Measured as a standard rectangle; actual viewable area is slightly smaller. [9] Stylus sold separately; compatibility may vary by market. [10] Multi-Flex Mode feature availability may vary by app. [11] Google, Android and Gemini are trademarks of Google LLC. Check responses. Subscription required. Compatibility and availability vary. 18+. [12] Data from HONOR labs. Actual weight may vary by configuration. [13] Data from HONOR labs; thickness excludes foot pad height. [14] Resolution measured as a standard rectangle; actual pixels slightly fewer. [15] Data from HONOR labs. [16] Intel and Arc are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries. [17] Data from HONOR labs. [18] Magnetic Camera availability may vary by market. [19] Data from HONOR labs. [20] Feature availability may vary by region and device. [21] TÜV Rheinland certifications based on HONOR lab testing; not for medical use. [22] Data from HONOR labs. [23] Data from HONOR labs. [24] Measured as a standard rectangle; actual viewable area is slightly smaller. [25] Display supports up to 165Hz refresh rate; may vary by app and settings. [26] TÜV Rheinland certifications based on HONOR lab testing; not for medical use. [27] Dynamic dimming adjusts screen brightness based on ambient light. [28] Processor specifications per HONOR internal data. [29] Typical battery capacity. [30] 66W HONOR SuperCharge requires compatible charger; actual power may vary. [31] Data from HONOR labs. [32] AI features availability may vary by region and language. [33] Feature availability may vary by device and operating system. [34] Color availability may be vary by region.

