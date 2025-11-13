Horizon Capital Wins 2025 Deal Innovation Award from the Global Private Capital Association for Datagroup-Volia-Lifecell Transaction

KYIV, Ukraine, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Horizon Capital, a leading private equity firm based in Ukraine, is proud to be honoured with the 2025 Deal Innovation Award by the Global Private Capital Association (GPCA). The award recognizes Horizon Capital's leadership and innovation in structuring and executing the acquisition of Datagroup-Volia-Lifecell (DVL Telecom) – one of Ukraine's largest M&A transactions in decades - by a consortium led by global telecom and tech entrepreneur Xavier Niel's NJJ Holding. GPCA is a leading international association representing over 300 private capital funds and institutional investors from over 60 countries.

The organization commended Horizon Capital's vision and professionalism in transforming Datagroup, driving 3.8x revenue growth and 4.8x EBITDA growth over five years, while delivering inclusive, sustainable value creation. The award further recognizes Horizon Capital's innovative approach to partnership and capital structuring. To accelerate NJJ's market entry to Ukraine, its fund Horizon Capital Growth Fund II, L.P. partnered with NJJ, investing 10% alongside NJJ in DVL Telecom, and raising $435 million in debt financing from the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) to conclude this transaction. This transaction represents a $1.5 billion investment for Ukraine, in acquisition price and guaranteed capex, despite ongoing war, underscoring the confidence of international investors in Ukraine's resilience and secure future.

"We are deeply honoured to receive this recognition from GPCA, which reflects Horizon Capital's commitment to mobilizing significant capital for Ukrainian companies, broadening the size and scale of bankable opportunities in the country, and accelerating the entry of top-tier global investors to Ukraine now, not waiting for the war to end," said Lenna Koszarny, Founding Partner and CEO of Horizon Capital. "This award is shared with our partner Xavier Niel and the NJJ team, with Mykhailo Shelemba and the Datagroup-Volia-Lifecell team, and with the incredible Ukrainian business community demonstrating extraordinary resilience, strength and determination in overcoming challenging circumstances", she added.

GPCA's distinguished jury noted that the Datagroup-Volia-lifecell transaction demonstrated "confidence not only in Ukraine's resilience but also in Horizon Capital's ability to execute landmark deals under significant geopolitical risk."

"The success of the Datagroup–Volia–lifecell deal demonstrates how targeted, value–added investment can create outsized impact even in challenging times. This aligns with our core strategy for our future Catalyst Fund, which concentrates on partnering with global strategic and financial investors to accelerate their entry into the Ukrainian market and to provide essential capital for the country's reconstruction, particularly in vital sectors including energy, digital infrastructure, and construction materials and services" added Dmytro Boroday, Partner at Horizon Capital.

Horizon Capital is dedicated to partnering with visionary founders and companies transforming Ukraine, driving growth, innovation, and long-term value for these businesses and the country.

About the Global Private Capital Association (GPCA): The Global Private Capital Association (GPCA) is an international membership organization representing private capital investors who manage more than $2 trillion in assets across Asia, Latin America, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and the Middle East. GPCA connects investors and stakeholders, promotes industry best practices, and highlights the vital role of private capital in driving economic growth and innovation worldwide.

