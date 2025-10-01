Huawei Empowers Global Designers to Shape Wearable Brilliance with 100,000+ Watch Faces

PARIS, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei, holding a commanding 20.2% global market share in wearables for two consecutive quarters with an 11.7% year-over-year growth[1], proudly unveils a transformative collaboration with global designers to deliver over 100,000 premium watch faces for the HUAWEI Watch Face Store, engaging 17.5 million worldwide monthly active users. Launched alongside the HUAWEI WATCH GT 6 Series and Watch Faces VIP packages, this initiative creates a vibrant platform for creative partnerships, fueling innovation and growth in the wearable technology sector.

Unleashing Creativity on a Global Stage

Amid a 12.3% year-over-year smartwatch market growth in Q2 2025, with 49.22 million units shipped globally[2], this collaboration empowers designers to tap into the personalization boom, reaching Huawei's vast audience of over 440 million users. By contributing to an extensive library of premium watch faces, designers gain exceptional visibility, leveraging Huawei's unmatched market leadership to elevate their portfolios and amplify their influence within the global wearable industry. This opportunity positions designers at the forefront of a rapidly evolving market, enabling them to reach diverse audiences with distinctive, high-quality designs.

"Huawei's global platform enabled me to showcase my designs worldwide, connecting with an international community." – Sergej (S.P.), Germany

"Huawei's platform streamlines design delivery globally, enhancing my understanding of diverse markets." – İsmail (Saint On), Turkey

Fueling Growth Through Premium Opportunities

The Watch Faces VIP packages enable design businesses to unlock new revenue streams. With Huawei's 20.2% market share, outpacing competitors like Xiaomi and Apple[3], designers can create premium watch faces for millions, strengthening their position in the global technology ecosystem and expanding their commercial reach.

"Huawei's platform brought my work to diverse cultures, professionalizing my designs and enabling new partnerships." – Şeref (OZ), Turkey

Innovating Locally, Connecting Globally

Fueled by 2025's growing demand for personalization, with the smartwatch market expanding by 12.3% year-over-year in Q2 2025[4], Huawei's initiative at the Warsaw Marathon engages Polish designers to create sport-inspired watch faces for runners. These culturally relevant designs boost market engagement and Huawei's brand relevance.

By integrating advanced health and fitness features, Huawei empowers designers to blend technology with artistry, meeting demand for health-focused wearables. This gives Huawei an edge over rivals like Xiaomi and Apple, positioning designers as innovators in a market where customizable watch faces make wearables lifestyle essentials.

Strategic alliances with Huawei's global influence foster impactful partnerships, unlocking opportunities for designers to expand their presence in the wearable market. This collaboration shapes the future of wearable technology through creativity, technology, and global reach.

About HUAWEI Mobile Services (HMS)

HUAWEI Mobile Services aims to provide a complete mobile experience to users globally. Services include AppGallery, Mobile Cloud, Browser, Assistant, Petal Ads and more. HUAWEI Mobile Services covers 440 million users in over 170 countries, enabling smart living for every Huawei device user.

HMS has solidified its position one of the top 3 mobile ecosystem in the world, with over 7.2 million registered developers. Dedicated to providing easy-to-use development and function components for app developers, HMS Core actively opens a cross-platform ecosystem, supporting multiple devices, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, and smart screens.

[1], [2], [3], [4] Source: IDC – International Data Corporation, https://www.prnewswire.com/ae/news-releases/huawei-tops-global-wearable-market-for-two-consecutive-quarters-302550374.html

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2784452/Huawei_Watches.jpg

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.