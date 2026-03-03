circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Huawei Launches New-Gen AI-Powered Green Site and GW-Level AIDC Solutions to Empower Operators

03 marzo 2026 | 05.29
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BARCELONA, Spain, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Product & Solution Launch event during MWC Barcelona 2026, Bob He, Vice President of Huawei Digital Power, unveiled the New-Generation AI-Powered Green Site and GW-level AIDC Solutions. These solutions help operators build zero-carbon target networks and lay a solid foundation for AI computing in the era of the agentic Internet, driving intelligent, low-carbon transformation.

AI-Powered Green Site

As the intelligent world accelerates, AI development drives explosive growth in traffic, posing challenges for site power facilities. Huawei's AI-Powered Green Site is the first to feature end-to-end intelligent synergy, improving network resilience and reducing energy OPEX, turning operators' energy storage assets into revenue streams.

GW-level AIDC Solution

The intelligent era has witnessed a surge in demand for computing power, driving the construction of AIDC facilities. However, this also brings challenges in reliability, energy consumption, delivery, and smooth evolution. Huawei Data Center Facility reconstructs the four core links of power supply, cooling, energy storage, and operations to provide a highly reliable, energy-efficient, fast-delivered, and fully compatible AIDC solution, maximizing tokens per watt and powering the AI era forward.

Bob He stated that Huawei will fully leverage its advantages in converged technologies across the energy, wireless, and service fields to help operators build more flexible, reliable, and greener ICT power facilities, accelerate intelligent transformation in the AI era, and achieve continuous business success.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2924133/Bob_He_Vice_President_Huawei_Digital_Power.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/huawei-launches-new-gen-ai-powered-green-site-and-gw-level-aidc-solutions-to-empower-operators-302701944.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN99775 en US Altro Ambiente Ambiente ICT Energia Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
"Wow, c'è un missile in cielo", il video surreale dall'aereo
Iran, caccia precipita vicino base Usa in Kuwait: il video dello schianto
Iran, presidio sotto consolato Usa Milano: contestata manifestante pro Pal - Video
News to go
Il ministero della Cultura lancia 'Felicità', la campagna per l'app Musei Italiani
Arabia Saudita, Iran colpisce raffineria con droni - Video
Dubai, il drone iraniano entra in casa e non esplode - Video
Iran, hacker 'bucano' tv: in onda Trump e Netanyahu - Video
News to go
Nuove regole per chi viaggia nel Regno Unito
Sanremo, Sal Da Vinci: "Felice per De Martino, Napoli finalmente nel posto che merita" - Video
Brano inedito di Mina chiude la sfilata di Giorgio Armani - Video
News to go
Export agroalimentare da record con 73 miliardi, +5%
Iran, cortei dopo morte di Khamenei: statua abbattuta - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza