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Huawei Launches the "AHEAD" Program to Build a New Ecosystem for Mutual Benefits in Education and Healthcare

09 giugno 2026 | 15.43
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2026 Global Education & Healthcare Partners Convention, convened under the theme "Together, Enabling Intelligent-led Education & Healthcare," successfully concluded in China. The event drew over 500 industry customers and partners across more than 40 countries and regions. At the event, Huawei unveiled the Alliance on Healthcare & Education AI Digitalization 2.0 – "AHEAD" Program, dedicated to forging tighter industry synergy and cultivating a sustainable, high-caliber ecosystem.

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AI-driven transformation, upgrading the partner alliance to keep pace with the times

Junfeng Li (Wind), Vice President of Huawei, CEO of Global Public Sector BU, pointed out in his keynote speech that we are in a wave of transformation driven by AI. As the bedrock of sustainable human development, the education and healthcare sectors face a global imperative for intelligent transformation—a challenge that concurrently harbors immense opportunities.

He emphasized Huawei's commitment to pioneering optimal pathways for the intelligent transformation of education and healthcare, aiming to leverage AI and other frontier technologies to democratize access to high-quality education and optimize healthcare delivery globally. The launch of the "AHEAD" Program is a crucial step for Huawei to work with global partners to build an industry community for the future.

Partner Alliance 2.0 deepens global cooperation in six dimensions

Scaling from the 1.0 infrastructure to a more integrated global ecosystem, the Partner Alliance 2.0 optimizes six critical collaborative pillars: trend insight, empowerment, solution co-creation, marketing, opportunity sharing, and expansion, collectively driving superior value for partners and customers.

Robert Yang, Director of Partner Development Dept, Global Public Sector BU, Huawei, outlined the core roadmap for the alliance upgrade, highlighting Huawei's intent to mobilize the collective expertise of global partners. By fostering a collaborative framework, Huawei is positioned to bring forth more innovative, industry-specific solutions, thereby driving a quantum leap in the digital and intelligent transformation of education and healthcare sectors.

The success of this Global Education & Healthcare Partners China Convention stands as a testament to the collective commitment of Huawei and its partners to advancing these sectors. Looking ahead, Huawei will deepen strategic synergy with partners to explore high-value application scenarios, co-innovate on cutting-edge technologies, and navigate global challenges. Together, Huawei and partners are set to redefine the roadmap for the digital and intelligent transformation of education and healthcare on a global scale.

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View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/huawei-launches-the-ahead-program-to-build-a-new-ecosystem-for-mutual-benefits-in-education-and-healthcare-302795364.html

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