IA Global Capital advises Vista Equity Partners on its Majority Investment in Nexthink, which values the Company at approximately $3 Billion

28 ottobre 2025 | 01.59
NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IA Global Capital, a New York and London based, technology focused investment bank, is pleased to announce that it has acted as the financial advisor to Vista on its majority investment into Nexthink. 

"Congratulations to our client, Vista, on its investment into Nexthink," said Eric Gebaide, co-founder and New York based Managing Partner of IAGC.  

Eric continued, "We believe that the Nexthink investment represents both further proof of Vista's leadership in next generation technology companies, and its willingness to invest time to partner with leading CEOs. Congratulations to the Vista team led by Michael Fosnaugh and Rod Aliabadi and Nexthink led by Boston based Pedro Bados, CEO and co-founder."

IAGC is a premier technology focused investment bank, providing independent strategic and financial advice, including sell-side, buy-side and capital raise services for public and privately held companies and private equity and venture investors globally (www.iaglobalcapital.com). This transaction is IAGC's fourth transaction announced this month, and the firm has advised on more than $5.5 billion of transaction value in 2025 to date.

Media contact:media@iaglobalcapital.com 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ia-global-capital-advises-vista-equity-partners-on-its-majority-investment-in-nexthink-which-values-the-company-at-approximately-3-billion-302595963.html

