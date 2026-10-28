Infinite Electronics Showcases Engineered Connectivity Solutions at electronica 2026

Engineered Connectivity from operating companies Bulgin, L-com, Pasternack, Transtector, PolyPhaser, Capable and KC Industrie address industrial, AI and energy applications

MUNICH, Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinite Electronics, a global manufacturer of specialized connectivity solutions, will exhibit at electronica 2026 in Munich, 10–13 November. Visitors to Infinite Electronics' booth in Hall A3, Stand 241 will see connectivity products for data centre, drone, industrial automation and energy applications from its operating companies, including Bulgin, L-com, Pasternack, Transtector, PolyPhaser, Capable and KC Industrie.

"Our customers face complex requirements that require solutions spanning multiple product categories, and our engineering expertise and product offering means we can partner with them throughout the processes," said Nick Young, President & General Manager of Infinite Electronics' Industrial & ICC Business Units. "A drone programme, for example, needs antennas, sealed connectors and surge protection. Most engineers have to source them from three suppliers. We have Pasternack antennas, Bulgin connectors and Transtector surge protection, so with Infinite it's one conversation with experts who operate as a true technology partner in developing the solution."

At the booth, visitors can experience product demonstrations, speak directly with industry experts, and explore high-performance connectivity solutions built for demanding applications. An interactive display will showcase products using RF tags that automatically trigger relevant information on overhead screens, while touchscreens across the stand provide detailed technical specifications.

The stand will feature Bulgin's new hybrid circular connectors, which are part of its 6000 Series Buccaneer range. These solutions can be configured with two, four or six contacts, combining power and signal connectivity in a single rugged connector. Additional products in the exhibit will include:

Visit Hall A3, Stand 241 to meet with Infinite Electronics experts and explore solutions for specific application needs.

To learn more about Infinite Electronics' connectivity solutions, visit www.InfiniteElectronics.com.

About Infinite ElectronicsInfinite Electronics powers a global portfolio of specialized connectivity companies that design, manufacture and deliver reliable engineered solutions worldwide. Built as a unified platform for speed, scale and reliability, the company combines shared infrastructure, best-in-class logistics and deep engineering expertise to support mission-critical connectivity needs. Through scalable global operations and rapid development capabilities, Infinite helps customers accelerate innovation and bring new ideas to market. Learn more at www.infiniteelectronics.com.

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