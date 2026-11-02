Infinix Unveils Its First Global Flagship Concept Store in Bali, Bringing "Joy Tech" to Life

Building on its strength in product innovation, the Infinix Bali Flagship Concept Store blends bold design, coffee culture and creative experiences to bring more joy, surprise and discovery into everyday life—marking a tangible step towards a more distinctive, lifestyle-driven and premium technology brand.

BALI, Indonesia, Nov. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinix officially unveiled its first global Flagship Concept Store in Bali, Indonesia, on October 31. As the first store of this new format within parent company Transsion Holdings' brand portfolio, the opening marks a significant step in Infinix's brand evolution. Building on its foundation in technology innovation, Infinix is exploring new ways to bring technology into everyday life through design, lifestyle and creative experiences, with a focus on creating more joy, surprise and meaningful connections with global consumers.

Rooted in Infinix's "Joy Tech" philosophy, the Bali Flagship Concept Store brings together technology, lifestyle and creativity in a new retail experience. From Infinix's smartphones and connected devices to futuristic design, coffee and creative collaborations, the store reflects the brand's belief that technology should go beyond specifications and performance to bring enjoyment, spark curiosity and create meaningful value in everyday life.

Together, these elements offer a bold new approach to experiential retail in the smartphone and consumer electronics industry—bringing technology, lifestyle and creativity together to transform a traditional retail space into a destination for discovery, participation and shared experiences.

Inside the Store: Where Technology Meets Lifestyle

The experience begins even before stepping inside. With its futuristic design, reflective metallic surfaces and digital visuals, the Bali Flagship Concept Store makes a striking first impression. An eye-catching robotic-arm installation anchors the space, transforming technological imagination into a bold visual statement.

This distinctive setting brings Infinix's "1+2+X" retail concept to life: one comprehensive technology experience, two signature experience elements and an evolving range of creative activities and collaborations.

At its core, the store showcases Infinix's smartphone lineup, including the NOTE 60 and HOT 70 series and the GT 50 Pro. The experience also highlights Infinix's broader AIoT ecosystem, featuring recent standout products such as the ZCLIP 2 Pro clip-on earbuds, SPACE Max wireless headphones, and XEnergy portable power stations, giving people the opportunity to explore the brand's innovations firsthand.

Complementing this technology experience are two distinctive lifestyle elements: n_x, Infinix's locally developed coffee brand, and the signature robotic-arm installation. At n_x, a simple coffee break becomes an invitation to slow down, recharge and enjoy a laid-back moment amid a busy day. Whether catching up with friends or taking a moment for oneself, even an everyday cup of coffee can bring a little unexpected delight. Together, these elements introduce a more relaxed and imaginative side of technology into the space.

The "X" opens up further possibilities through gaming, music, sports, creative partnerships, interactive content and community-driven activities. By introducing new ideas and collaborations over time, Infinix envisions a space that continues to surprise and inspire, offering fresh experiences and new ways for people to connect with the brand.

Keeping the Experience Fresh Through Co-Creation

Beyond its distinctive retail concept, the Bali Flagship Concept Store also aims to bring creators and consumers closer to the brand. Rather than simply featuring established names or one-off partnerships, Infinix hopes to work with artists, musicians and other creative talents to develop original content and experiences. People can also take part through shared experiences, content creation and feedback, becoming active participants rather than passive audiences.

Designed to evolve beyond its opening, the store aims to introduce new collaborations, creative displays and lifestyle activities over time. This ongoing renewal can give people fresh reasons to return while allowing the space to become a source of new ideas, stories and connections between Infinix and its community.

From a Flagship Concept Store to a Living Brand Destination

Infinix's longer-term vision is for the Bali Flagship Concept Store to develop its own recognizable identity, becoming a destination people return to for its distinctive experiences and sense of community—not just its products. Its appeal would come not only from the space itself, but also from what continues to happen there.

The Bali opening also marks the beginning of a broader retail expansion journey. Infinix plans to open five additional flagship stores across Indonesia this year, while exploring similar concept-led retail experiences in other markets. Rather than replicating the Bali format, future locations will be adapted to local cultures, consumer preferences and lifestyles, allowing Joy Tech to take different forms in different communities.

For Infinix, the Bali Flagship Concept Store represents a new direction in brand building: keeping product innovation at its core while giving people more reasons to connect with the brand beyond a purchase. By extending Joy Tech into design, everyday lifestyle experiences and creative collaborations, Infinix is taking a concrete step towards a more distinctive, lifestyle-driven and premium brand identity.

About InfinixEstablished in 2013, Infinix is an innovation-driven brand dedicated to delivering cutting-edge technology, bold design, and outstanding performance. The brand provides smart, enjoyable mobile experiences that enhance everyday life. Beyond smartphones, Infinix has expanded its portfolio to include TWS earbuds, smartwatches, laptops, tablets, smart TVs, and more — building a comprehensive ecosystem of smart devices. Currently, Infinix products are available in over 80 countries and regions worldwide, including Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, South Asia, and Southeast Asia.

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