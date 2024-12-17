Infosys Strengthens Strategic Collaboration with Google Cloud to Boost Enterprise AI Innovation, Establishes Center of Excellence

Leveraging Infosys Topaz and Google Cloud technology, the center of excellence will foster co-innovation to deliver transformative AI-powered solutions

BENGALURU, India, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY), (BSE: INFY), (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced the launch of a Google Cloud center of excellence, powered by Infosys Topaz, to foster enterprise AI innovation. The center will serve as a catalyst for co-creation and help businesses harness the power of generative AI to achieve transformative growth.

Infosys and Google Cloud share a strong legacy of delivering innovative data analytics and AI solutions, driving customer success. Infosys has already enabled more than 60,000 employees on Google Cloud. Combining the expertise of Infosys Topaz AI capabilities and Infosys Cobalt cloud capabilities, with Google Cloud's gen AI technology, the center of excellence will help address complex challenges across both business and technology domains using innovative enterprise AI solutions. The collaboration will enable a conducive environment for enterprises to co-create customized solutions in areas such as contact center AI, software development lifecycle, agentic AI, speech-to-speech, text-to-image, and application modernization, aimed at optimizing efficiency and business performance.

Balakrishna D. R. (Bali), Executive Vice President, Global Services Head, AI and Industry Verticals, Infosys, said, "The strengthened collaboration with Google Cloud represents a strategic alignment in our mission to lead enterprise AI innovation. Combining the expertise of Infosys Topaz AI offerings with Google Cloud's leading technologies, we are empowering enterprises to harness the real power of generative AI through collaboration and co-innovation. The center of excellence exemplifies our shared vision with Google in advancing digital frontiers and delivering exceptional, data-driven solutions to clients worldwide."

Victor Morales, Vice President of GSI and Consulting Partnerships, Google Cloud, said, "Infosys and Google Cloud are committed to providing customers with the industry expertise and technology needed to accelerate digital transformation. The center of excellence is a testament to our strong collaboration and dedication to helping businesses innovate with breakthrough solutions powered by generative AI."

As a part of the center of excellence, Infosys also launched a dedicated AI Experience Zone at its Bengaluru campus. The zone is designed to enable enterprises to experience transformative AI-powered solutions developed by Infosys Topaz in collaboration with Google Cloud.

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Over 300,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses and communities. We enable clients in more than 56 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer clients, as they navigate their digital transformation powered by cloud and AI. We enable them with an AI-first core, empower the business with agile digital at scale and drive continuous improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We are deeply committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, or our future financial or operating performance, are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding the execution of our business strategy, increased competition for talent, our ability to attract and retain personnel, increase in wages, investments to reskill our employees, our ability to effectively implement a hybrid work model, economic uncertainties and geo-political situations, technological disruptions and innovations such as Generative AI, the complex and evolving regulatory landscape including immigration regulation changes, our ESG vision, our capital allocation policy and expectations concerning our market position, future operations, margins, profitability, liquidity, capital resources, our corporate actions including acquisitions, and cybersecurity matters. Important factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements are discussed in more detail in our US Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633365/4364085/Infosys_Logo.jpg