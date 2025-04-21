circle x black
menu MENU adnverify
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
Lunedì 21 Aprile 2025
Aggiornato: 10:33
10 ultim'ora clock BREAKING NEWS

Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

K-679: A Novel Antibody Drug-loaded Unimicelle Conjugate with Ultra-High Drug Loading Capacity Demonstrates Superior Efficacy in EGFR-Expressing Solid Tumors

21 aprile 2025 | 10.00
LETTURA: 1 minuti

NAGOYA, Japan, April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kowa Company, Ltd. (Headquarters: Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture, Japan), today announced an upcoming presentation of non-clinical data for K-679, its novel antibody drug-loaded unimicelle conjugate (ADUC) with unprecedented drug loading capacity. The compound, developed using Kowa's proprietary micelle technology, has demonstrated superior efficacy in EGFR-expressing solid tumors compared to conventional antibody drug conjugates (ADCs). The data will be presented at The American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2025, taking place April 25th-30th, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.

Presentation Details Presentation Title: K-679: A novel, ultra-high-DAR antibody drug-loaded unimicelle conjugate (ADUC) enabling more effective treatment in EGFR-expressing solid tumors compared to general ADCs. Session Title: Novel Drug Delivery Technologies Presentation Date and Time: April 28, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CST (10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET) Published Abstract Number: 1798 Presenter: Hideo Yoshida

The abstract of the presentation is available at https://www.abstractsonline.com/pp8/#!/20273/presentation/3006.

More information about the AACR Annual Meeting 2025 can be found on the event website at the following link: AACR Annual Meeting 2025 | Meetings | AACR

About K-679 K-679 is an Antibody Drug-loaded Unimicelle Conjugate (ADUC), a novel type of ADC using Kowa's proprietary micelle technology, currently at non-clinical stage. The conjugate combines an anti-EGFR antibody with drug (DM1)-loaded unimicelles, which incorporate substantial quantities of payloads into a single-chain polymer. This innovative approach achieves an ultra-high DAR (Drug-to-Antibody Ratio) of approximately 40 DM1 molecules per antibody, significantly higher than conventional ADCs.

In non-clinical studies, K-679 has demonstrated potent anti-tumor effects in xenograft models, outperforming conventional ADCs. Notably, K-679 has shown remarkable efficacy in EGFR‑positive and -negative heterogeneous tumors, exhibiting significant bystander killing effects.

Media Contact: Ian MehrKowa Research Institute, Inc. 919-433-1600 imehr@kowaus.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/320297/kowa_research_institute_inc_logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/k-679-a-novel-antibody-drug-loaded-unimicelle-conjugate-with-ultra-high-drug-loading-capacity-demonstrates-superior-efficacy-in-egfr-expressing-solid-tumors-302430671.html

Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN66376 en US Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Chimica_E_Farmacia Economia_E_Finanza Altro Chimica_E_Farmacia Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
News to go
A Pasqua e ponti di primavera oltre 10 milioni di italiani in viaggio
News to go
Pasqua 2025 da record per agriturismo
News to go
Pasqua 'salata' per gli italiani, ecco quanto spenderanno
News to go
Oms: "C'è consenso su Accordo pandemie"
News to go
Trump: "Con i dazi incassiamo miliardi"
News to go
Senato ha approvato ddl prestazioni sanitarie
News to go
Vacanze di Pasqua, quali sono le mete preferite dagli italiani
News to go
Papa Francesco a Regina Coeli dai detenuti per il Giovedì Santo
News to go
Bonus giovani e donne, firmati i decreti attuativi
News to go
Meloni negli Usa da Trump, il programma
Meloni atterrata a Washington, l'arrivo alla Joint Base Andrews - Video
News to go
Inflazione, Istat: a marzo sale all'1,9%


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza