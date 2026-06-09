Karsan Autonomous e-JEST Starts Carrying Passengers in Atlanta

U.S. Reduces Traffic Congestion at the Biggest Event in Soccer with the Karsan Autonomous e-JEST!

ISTANBUL, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Karsan, the world's technology-focused mobility brand in next-generation public transportation, has begun providing service with its Autonomous e-JEST as part of ATL Spoke, Atlanta's first autonomous public transportation pilot project. Bringing Karsan's expertise in autonomous mobility to North America, the project will also serve as part of the transportation solutions supporting passenger mobility in the city during the period when the world's largest soccer tournament is held. The ATL Spoke project, where the Autonomous e-JEST will carry out actual passenger transport, serves as a significant reference for the use of autonomous mobility in large-scale events. In Atlanta, Georgia, Karsan Autonomous e-JEST, which has begun operations as part of Atlanta's first autonomous public transportation pilot project, ATL Spoke, provides free passenger transportation between the MARTA West End Station and the Atlanta Beltline Southwest Trail. Karsan CEO Okan Baş, stated that the company is a leading brand in next-generation projects thanks to its innovative vision for autonomy and its experience in real-world operational conditions. "The ATL Spoke project serves as a significant milestone in demonstrating how autonomous technologies create value in actual passenger transport operations," he said. "This project offers the opportunity to observe the performance of autonomous systems and their impact on the user experience in real-life scenarios for first- and last-mile transportation solutions, and it will also shape the future of urban mobility. Karsan Autonomous e-JEST will strengthen public transportation connections by providing high-frequency transportation services and contribute to a more accessible and integrated transportation ecosystem," he said.

With its vision of "Staying One Step Ahead in the Future of Mobility," Karsan plays a pioneering role in the global transformation of public transportation and continues to be the top choice for autonomous technology. Since 2021, Karsan has been providing service under real-world road conditions with Autonomous e-ATAK, the world's first Level-4 autonomous public transportation vehicle, further solidified its leading position in driverless technology with the subsequent launch of the Autonomous e-JEST. Karsan has now begun rolling out the autonomous version of e-JEST, gamechanger in public transport, onto American roads.

Passenger transport begins with the Autonomous e-JEST!

Expanding its global autonomous vision to North America, Karsan begins transporting passengers in the U.S. with Autonomous e-JEST, in collaboration with its technology partner ADASTEC, North American distributor Damera, and service orchestration partner Beep. As of June 5, the Karsan Autonomous e-JEST has begun providing service in Atlanta, Georgia, as part of ATL Spoke, Atlanta's first autonomous public transportation pilot project, offering free passenger transportation between the MARTA West End Station and the Atlanta Beltline Southwest Trail.

Launched through a collaboration between the Atlanta Beltline, Beep, the Georgia Transportation Efficiency Authority, the City of Atlanta, and MARTA, the project's route will facilitate access to key destinations such as healthcare centers, restaurants, social spaces, and educational institutions. A connection to the Atlanta University Center is also planned for the end of summer.

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