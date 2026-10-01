LandGate Expands Global Grid Intelligence Platform with European Data Center Mapping Coverage

Now tracking 2,100+ facilities across 10 key European markets, LandGate delivers site-level spatial data via GIS, API, MCP Server, or direct data export.

LONDON, Oct. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LandGate, the leading provider of data and grid intelligence for energy and digital infrastructure, today announced the expansion of its spatial platform to map European Data Centers. The new dataset delivers site-level spatial visibility, energy performance metrics, and operational tracking across key international markets, complementing LandGate's domestic layer.

Following its acquisition by Wood Mackenzie in June 2026, LandGate continues to rapidly advance its market footprint and core technology, cementing its role as the primary intelligence layer powering site selection and power procurement worldwide.

"As hyperscale deployment accelerates and AI workloads push power density demands to record highs, site selection across Europe is undergoing a structural shift," said Yoann Hispa, CEO of LandGate. "By bringing site-level spatial intelligence across Europe into our platform, we give developers, site selectors, and energy professionals the tools they need to evaluate land, power, connectivity, and permitting together."

Data-Driven Intelligence Across 10 Key European MarketsLandGate tracks 2,100+ facilities across the top 10 European markets:

Flexible Deployment: DASS, GIS, API, and MCP ServerLandGate delivers its dataset across flexible enterprise architectures:

Combined with 6,200+ U.S. facilities and 4,000+ international sites across 160+ countries, LandGate provides a unified view of global digital infrastructure supply.

About LandGateLandGate is the leading provider of data, grid intelligence, and site selection analytics for the energy and data center sectors. Acquired by Wood Mackenzie in June 2026, LandGate operates as an agile platform powering global capital allocation. Visit www.landgate.com to learn more or request a demo.

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