Lasarte, Osteria Francescana and PAZ among the restaurants recognised at the 2nd edition of the international Best Practices Recognition Award (BPR)

The award, presented by the Barcelona-based haute cuisine school, recognises excellence in workplace learning environments in professional kitchens and was presented on Wednesday at Gastronomic Forum Barcelona

BARCELONA, Spain, Nov. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Culinary Institute of Barcelona (CIB) has held the 2nd edition of the international Best Practices Recognition (BPR) Award, an initiative created by the school to recognise internationally renowned restaurants that, in addition to their culinary excellence, stand out for best practices in workplace learning within their kitchens.

Following the inaugural edition, in which Berbena (Barcelona), Pompa (Barcelona) and Lluerna Restaurant (Santa Coloma de Gramenet, Barcelona) received the award, the second edition has added eight new establishments to the list of BPR Restaurants. The latest recipients include Michelin-starred restaurants, small independent restaurants in Barcelona and, for the first time, a pastry shop:

In its second edition, the Best Practices Recognition Award is establishing itself as a distinction designed to complement the gastronomic awards traditionally presented across the industry. As Ona Mundó, Academic Director of the Culinary Institute of Barcelona, explains, these awards "focus on assessing culinary output and the gastronomic concept", which, in the school's view, "is only one part of the equation for success." The BPR Award remains the first international recognition dedicated to how high-level culinary restaurants organize work and manage their teams. "Recognising those who do things right even when no one is watching broadens our understanding of what gastronomic excellence means today," Mundó noted.

The evaluation committee, composed of the CIB's academic leadership and internships department, is responsible for selecting the restaurants to be included in the BPR Restaurants list. Any establishment that has signed a specific internship agreement with the CIB and completed at least 1,040 hours of student mentoring is eligible for consideration. The subsequent assessment considers the quality of the working environment, consistency between stated values and day-to-day practices, the ability to build stable teams and provide meaningful learning opportunities, and an ongoing commitment to good workplace practices, among other criteria that Mundó describes as "good practices." The evaluation also considered working conditions, learning processes, transmission of craft knowledge, workplace culture and the internship practices of partner restaurants. The CIB currently collaborates with a network of more than 200 partner establishments across over 25 countries.

The awards ceremony for the second edition of the BPR took place at Gastronomic Forum Barcelona, attended by representatives of the winning Barcelona-based restaurants, as well as members of the teams from PAZ and Osteria Francescana, who joined virtually. At the same event, the Culinary Institute of Barcelona was also recognised by the Slow Food Guide as a leading educational institution in the field of sustainable gastronomy, becoming the first culinary school to be included among the guide's Selective Affinities.

More information: https://cib.education/en/best-practices-recognition-award

About CIB • Culinary Institute of Barcelona

CIB • Culinary Institute of Barcelona is a private, international culinary school based in Barcelona. Founded in 2017 by Ferran Fisas, Josep Gala and Pep Nogué, CIB was created to address the need for education rooted in creativity and innovation, with a clear focus on the values and changing scenarios of the 21st century.

CIB trains professionals from all over the world through its culinary and management programmes. Its students, selected through a rigorous admissions process, are characterised by a strong entrepreneurial spirit and a clear inclination towards leadership and teamwork, distancing themselves from the classic French and military-inspired models.

CIB offers programmes for chefs and aspiring chefs, as well as specialised culinary and management courses. All programmes incorporate its exclusive methodology, which goes beyond knowledge acquisition to focus on skills development—particularly cognitive skills—and on fostering entrepreneurial attitudes through trust-based leadership, lateral thinking, and the expansion of personal and professional potential through self-awareness and a transversal understanding of the environment. More than 85% of CIB's students come from abroad, representing all continents.

In addition, openCIB provides training in creativity and innovation for third parties. Universities such as Stanford, advertising agencies like Saatchi & Saatchi, and companies such as SERUNION are among the organisations that participate in workshops designed and delivered by CIB at its facilities.

Through CIBlab, the institute also researches and designs new food products for the food industry.

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