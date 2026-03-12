circle x black
LiberNovo Omni Wins iF DESIGN AWARD 2026 for Breakthrough Ergonomic Design

12 marzo 2026 | 09.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

HONG KONG, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LiberNovo proudly announces that LiberNovo's flagship product, the LiberNovo Omni, has won the distinguished iF DESIGN AWARD 2026 in the Product Design – Beauty/Wellness category. As one of the most prestigious international design awards, the iF DESIGN AWARD honors innovative designs that demonstrate superior quality, functionality, and user experience.

Redefining How We Sit

With the introduction of the LiberNovo Omni, LiberNovo defines a new category of seating: the Dynamic Ergonomic Chair. While all traditional office chairs lock users into stiff, static positions, the LiberNovo Omni is designed to accommodate the body movements we naturally make during a typical working day. By changing the focus from sitting still to supported motion, the LiberNovo Omni addresses the chronic health problems caused by sedentary workplaces.

Some of the key characteristics of this award-winning design are:

A Collaboration of Design Excellence

The development of the LiberNovo Omni was a partnership between the LiberNovo Design Team in Shenzhen, China, and Kairos Innovation. Together, these two teams broke free of static support limitations and developed a chair that dynamically interacts with the human body.

About LiberNovo

LiberNovo is a design-focused brand that strives to enhance the way people interact with their work environment. Through a combination of advanced engineering and human-centered design, LiberNovo produces intelligent products for the modern creative workspace. The LiberNovo Omni remains LiberNovo's first product and continues to lead the industry in dynamic ergonomics, revolutionizing the traditional office space.

About the iF DESIGN AWARD

Since 1954, the iF DESIGN AWARD has recognized international excellence in design. All entries are independently judged and reviewed by a panel of judges on the basis of originality and impact. Winners are then featured on the official iF DESIGN AWARD website, ifdesign.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2931411/Image.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/libernovo-omni-wins-if-design-award-2026-for-breakthrough-ergonomic-design-302710894.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

