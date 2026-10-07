Linux Foundation Europe Report Finds Digital Sovereignty Drives European Tech Strategy, but Governance and AI Strain Present Major Hurdles

European organizations report strong returns from open source as AI adoption, regulation and technology sovereignty reshape software strategy

PRAGUE, Oct. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Source Summit Europe – The Linux Foundation, the non-profit organisation enabling mass innovation through open source, today released the 2026 State of Open Source in Europe report in collaboration with LF Europe, LF Research and NeoNephos. The fifth annual report revealed that digital sovereignty is now firmly embedded in European technology strategy. Ninety-four percent of organizations say digital sovereignty is important, including 61% that consider it very important, while organizations with advanced open source governance report an average return of more than 4x their investment, compared with 3.6x among organizations without formal governance.

The findings point to a critical next step: European organizations seeking greater control over their technology supply chains must move beyond simply consuming open source software and participate in the openly governed ecosystems that develop and sustain it. European developers account for nearly 40% of contributions to foundational infrastructure projects including Kubernetes and OpenStack. At the same time, 94% of organizations are using or piloting generative AI coding tools, 48% maintain private forks of open source projects and 63% have increased investment in open source dependency management in response to regulatory pressure.

"Europe has clearly heard the message on digital sovereignty. The next step is participation," said Thierry Carrez, general manager, Linux Foundation Europe. "Open source gives organizations a way to reduce dependence on any single vendor or country, but consuming open source alone doesn't give you effective control over the technology. By contributing upstream and participating in open governance, European organizations can achieve greater autonomy, efficiently leveraging the global open source technology commons."

Additional findings from the 2026 report include:

"Five years of research confirms how critical open source is to Europe's tech landscape," said Hilary Carter, senior vice president of research, Linux Foundation. "With the 2026 Tech Sovereignty Package expected to spur €2 billion in digital infrastructure investment, realizing that value requires more than adopting software – it demands strong governance and active community contribution."

The full 2026 State of Open Source in Europe report is now available. To learn more about membership to the Linux Foundation Europe, visit https://linuxfoundation.eu/en/join. For information about how to contribute to open source projects, review the Linux Foundation Open Source Guide book.

About the Linux Foundation

The Linux Foundation is the world's leading home for collaboration on open source software, hardware, standards, and data. Linux Foundation projects, including Linux, Kubernetes, Model Context Protocol (MCP), OpenChain, OpenSearch, OpenSSF, OpenStack, PyTorch, Ray, RISC-V, SPDX and Zephyr, provide the foundation for global infrastructure. The Linux Foundation is focused on leveraging best practices and addressing the needs of contributors, users, and solution providers to create sustainable models for open collaboration. For more information, please visit us at linuxfoundation.org.

The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of the Linux Foundation, please see its trademark usage page: www.linuxfoundation.org/trademark-usage. Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

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