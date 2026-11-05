LITEON Powers AI from Cloud to Edge at electronica 2026

MUNICH, Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LITEON Technology heads to electronica 2026 in Munich from November 10 to 13 under the theme "LITEON Powers AI." Across its "AI Power" and "Intelligent Photonics" booths, LITEON will showcase power, networking, optical communications, intelligent sensing and AR optics for AI infrastructure and edge applications. The showcase reflects LITEON's "One LITEON" strategy and "From Cloud to Edge" vision, demonstrating its integrated technology and system capabilities across cloud infrastructure and edge applications.

Rising AI power density is reshaping data center power architectures, driving the need for more efficient and reliable power delivery from the rack to the chip. LITEON will showcase an end-to-end power architecture spanning energy storage, rack-level power delivery, server power, and chip-level power conversion. Key technologies include 800 VDC, high-power Power Shelves, modular power solutions, 800V and 50V Power Bricks, Intermediate Bus Converter (IBC) Modules, and Voltage Regulator Modules (VRMs), along with high-power magnetic components for AI power systems, energy storage, and industrial power conversion. From energy supply and rack-level distribution to server power and precision delivery at the chip level, LITEON demonstrates comprehensive power and energy management capabilities for high-density AI computing.

Extending AI from cloud to edge requires the power, connectivity and intelligent sensing capabilities to bring AI closer to where data is generated and used. LITEON showcases solutions spanning power, connectivity, 5G, Edge AI Vision and intelligent sensing, supporting applications from AI infrastructure and enterprise networks to industrial automation and edge computing. Together, these technologies enable real-time AI computing and visual intelligence across smart buildings, healthcare, retail, smart offices and industrial environments, accelerating AI adoption in real-world applications.

As AI computing scales, high-speed optical interconnects are becoming critical to AI infrastructure. LITEON showcases high-speed optical communication technologies for AI data centers, alongside intelligent sensing, advanced optics and AR optics. By integrating technologies from components to system-level applications, LITEON advances its "Digital Photonics Integrator" vision across diverse applications.

From AI data centers to edge applications, LITEON brings together power, connectivity and sensing technologies to enable more efficient, reliable and scalable AI infrastructure, accelerating AI "From Cloud to Edge" across real-world applications.

LITEON Technology at electronica 2026:

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