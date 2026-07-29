Lockton Launches Global Data Centers & Digital Infrastructure Practice

Advisory practice delivers integrated risk solutions for the infrastructure powering AI, cloud computing, and digital connectivity

KANSAS CITY, Mo., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockton, the world's largest privately held, independent insurance brokerage, today launched its global Data Centers & Digital Infrastructure Practice, a consultative practice helping organizations navigate the complex risks associated with the infrastructure that stores, processes, and moves information around the world. The specialty practice builds upon Lockton's extensive experience supporting complex digital infrastructure risks globally, including hyperscale campuses, multi-building developments, phased construction programs, operational portfolios, and power-related infrastructure.

"Data centers are at the core of how the modern world operates, and the risk landscape behind that infrastructure has become increasingly interconnected, capital-intensive, and time-sensitive," said Tim Ryan, Lockton's U.S. President. "Organizations need advisors who understand the full lifecycle from planning and site selection through ongoing operations and scale. Our practice is built to advise clients so they can navigate that complexity with confidence."

The practice combines risk strategy, analytics, engineering insight, and market expertise into a single advisory model and serves the full ecosystem, including owners, operators, developers, investors, hyperscalers, and technology providers. The team supports clients from project planning – where foundational risk decisions are made – through construction, operational launch, portfolio expansion, and ongoing risk management.

While solutions will be customized for each client's needs, the new practice provides a suite of innovative products and proprietary solutions spanning construction and property risk, errors and omissions, service level agreements, environmental risk, cyber, surety and more.

"The global data center and digital infrastructure market is evolving at extraordinary speed," said Chris Brown, CEO of Lockton International. "Lockton's independent model allows us to bring together global expertise from regions around the world, tailor solutions around each client's business, and deliver advice that extends well beyond traditional insurance placement."

The Data Centers & Digital Infrastructure Practice will be led by James Nelson in the United States and Sam Baker in the United Kingdom. Both will partner with Lockton leaders across the globe to drive the overarching strategy. Nelson brings deep experience in risk advisory, consulting, and insurance. Most recently, he served as global head of client engagement at Eldin Risk, and he previously held roles at Marsh, Cerberus Capital, and Alvarez & Marsal, where he advised clients on complex risk strategies. Baker has been at Lockton for 13 years advising on innovative insurance solutions for clients throughout the world. For the past few years, he has been at the forefront of the creation of Lockton's proprietary product offerings for Data Centers.

"Our role is helping clients build and operate critical infrastructure, from project to portfolio, with greater resilience, certainty, and confidence," Ryan said. "When risk is managed proactively, organizations can spend less time navigating complexity and more time focused on growth and innovation."

Learn more about Lockton's Data Centers & Digital Infrastructure Practice.

About Lockton

What makes Lockton stand apart is also what makes us better: independence. Lockton's private ownership empowers its nearly 15,000 Associates doing business in more than 180 countries to focus solely on clients' risk and insurance needs. With expertise that reaches around the globe, Lockton delivers the deep understanding needed to accomplish remarkable results. For more information, visit www.lockton.com .

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