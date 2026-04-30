MarketFully Appoints Mathieu Champigny as Chief Executive Officer

Global marketing technology leader and PE-backed operator named to accelerate MarketFully's next phase of growth following its expansion into social content and AI-powered multilingual marketing.

COCONUT CREEK, Fla., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MarketFully, the first purpose-built multilingual and multicultural content marketing platform, today announced the appointment of Mathieu Champigny as Chief Executive Officer. Champigny brings more than 25 years of executive leadership across marketing technology, content production, and AI-enabled platforms, with a track record of building and scaling PE-backed businesses through both organic growth and M&A. His appointment reflects MarketFully's deliberate search for a leader who could operate at the intersection of agency services, AI SaaS platforms, and global marketing: precisely where MarketFully competes.

Champigny most recently served as Group CEO of CoCreativ, a private equity-backed creative production group encompassing Industrial Color, Globaledit, and Smashbox Studios. At CoCreativ, he held full P&L responsibility across a portfolio that combined a B2B SaaS platform for enterprise content workflow (Globaledit) with high-volume content agency operations, giving him direct experience managing the convergence of technology and services that defines MarketFully's business.

Beyond his tenure at CoCreativ, Champigny has operated as an interim CEO in private equity environments, most recently leading a rapid operational turnaround where he stabilized the business and completed a capital raise. His experience spans both sides of the PE value creation cycle, from integration and operational grounding in the early years of a platform to growth acceleration and exit preparation in the later stages.

Champigny's appointment comes at a pivotal moment for MarketFully. The company has completed a series of strategic acquisitions, including KeyContent, GetGloby, and most recently The Social Element, expanding its capabilities across multilingual content creation, AI-powered transcreation, and global social media marketing. The immediate priority for Champigny will be integrating these assets into a unified commercial and operational platform while accelerating revenue growth across MarketFully's enterprise client base.

"Mathieu's leadership style and deep industry expertise make him the ideal choice to lead Marketfully into its next chapter of growth," said Tony Abena, Board Chair of Marketfully. "I am confident Mathieu will build on our strong foundation and continue to position Marketfully as a trusted partner for clients across relevant geographies and industry verticals."

"I am thrilled to join Marketfully at such an exciting time," said Mathieu Champigny. "MarketFully is operating in a category that is being reshaped by AI, and it has built a real platform advantage that most competitors cannot match," said Champigny. "I have spent my career at the intersection of content, technology, AI, and global marketing, and what this team has assembled is genuinely differentiated. The company's culture, commitment to clients, and track record of results are truly impressive. I look forward to working with the talented team here to accelerate growth and deliver outstanding value to our customers."

"Marketfully has built a remarkable reputation for delivering high-impact global content marketing solutions, and we are excited about what comes next under Mathieu's leadership," added Rich Erickson, Managing Director at Lightview Capital. "His proven ability to scale organizations and drive growth aligns perfectly with our vision for Marketfully's future. We look forward to supporting Mathieu and the team in this next chapter."

About MarketFullyMarketFully is a purpose-built multilingual content marketing solution that enables efficient and effective InLanguage, InCulture, and InMarket content marketing for global and cultural audience segments. The company combines an AI-powered multilingual content platform with human expertise across content intelligence, adaptation, and distribution to drive authentic connections and measurable marketing outcomes.

AboutLightview CapitalLightview Capital is a growth-oriented private equity firm focused on partnering with leading technology and business services companies. With a hands-on and founder-aligned approach, Lightview works alongside CEOs and management teams to accelerate growth, scale operations, and build enduring businesses. For more information, visit www.lightviewcapital.com.

Media Contact:Dominic DithurbideEmail: PR@marketfully.comTel: (954) 421-0890

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