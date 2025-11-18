circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Matt Plose Joins CSL Group as Chief Financial Officer

18 novembre 2025 | 11.04
LETTURA: 1 minuti

LONDON, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CSL Group, a leader in Critical IoT Connectivity solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Matt Plose as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

 

Matt brings a wealth of experience across numerous sectors, with a strong background and expertise in data and technology businesses, previously operating at an executive level in private equity-backed businesses as well as senior leadership roles in large multinational organisations. He is passionate about leading change to drive growth and has extensive experience in M&A, product launches and business reengineering.

Matt commented: "I'm incredibly excited to be joining CSL.  I have been hugely impressed with the growth trajectory of the company, underpinned by its demonstrable commitment to innovation and its customers. I am looking forward to being part of the team and helping CSL continue to scale at pace and achieve its growth ambitions over the coming years."

About CSL Group

CSL Group is a leading provider of secure connectivity solutions, specialising in IoT connectivity for fire, security, health, and utilities sectors. Through its innovative SIMs, routers, and managed services, CSL Group empowers organisations to maintain reliable, high-quality connectivity. With a focus on future-proofed solutions, CSL Group remains at the forefront of supporting customers through technological transitions and industry shifts.

For more information, visit www.csl-group.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2825989/CSL_Group_Matt_Plose.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/matt-plose-joins-csl-group-as-chief-financial-officer-302618350.html

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN27323 en US ICT ICT ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
News to go
Bonus elettrodomestici, click day il 18 novembre: come richiederlo
Bove: "La mia condizione fisica migliora e voglio tornare a giocare il prima possibile" - Video
Roma, Verdone sindaco per un giorno: "Roberto, oggi ti comando" - Video
Roma, assessore sardo inciampa e sfonda vetrata di Sironi al Mimit: ecco il momento della caduta - Video
La Russa scaramantico: "Scudetto Inter? Tiè" - Video
Italia, La Russa a Gattuso: "Non si può dire 'vergogna' a uno spettatore che fischia" - Video
Sanremo, Jovanotti: "Quest'anno non ci sarò. Conduttore? Solo con Fiorello" - Video
Formula 1, Benetton: "Un rientro nel circus? Niente di concreto, ma attenti a sport" - Video
Proteste pro Gaza prima di Italia-Israele, Piantedosi: "Per Amnesty violazioni a corteo Udine? Pietoso rovesciare verità" - Video
"Scudetto alla Roma?": D'Alema non si trattiene e fa gli scongiuri - Video
Fiorello e Biggio, videoclip tutto da ridere sulle note di 'Mi fanno male i capelli'
Svelate le uniformi di Milano Cortina, il racconto di Malagò - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza