MAXHUB Commercial Displays Earn Crestron Connected® Certification, Unlocking Effortless Control and Global-Scale Management

Certification spans full CMA Series (43" – 98") and UW Series (92"/105")

LAKE FOREST, Calif., June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MAXHUB, a global leader in integrated commercial display and unified-communications solutions, today announced that its CMA Series and UW Series professional displays are now Crestron Connected® certified. This achievement confirms that every display can be automatically discovered, controlled, and monitored inside any Crestron environment—no custom coding required—so organizations can focus on collaboration rather than keeping the technology running.

Seamless integration, zero hassle

Crestron sets the standard for control and automation in meeting spaces, classrooms, and public venues. A single Ethernet connection now gives IT and AV teams using MAXHUB displays:

"Achieving Crestron Connected certification ensures end users, AV professionals, and IT teams enjoy a friction-free experience when deploying MAXHUB screens," said Andy Teoh, Director of Products, MAXHUB USA.

Built for every space

MAXHUB Commercial Display Lineup Includes:

CMA Series — 43", 55", 65", 75", 86", 98" (16:9)

Commercial display series ideal for huddle rooms, conference suites, lobbies, and classrooms.

UW Series — 92", 105" (21:9 ultra-wide)

Ultra-wide commercial display series designed for Signature Microsoft Teams Rooms, executive boardrooms, and command centers where screen space and image clarity are paramount.

Both series reflect MAXHUB's purpose-driven industrial design philosophy—clean, professional, and built for real-world collaboration spaces. Crestron certification layers on browser- or mobile-based fleet management, giving administrators global visibility from a single dashboard.

Why it matters

Efficiency at scale — From Fortune 100 enterprises to fast-growing SMBs, Crestron customers can now fold MAXHUB commercial display into the same XiO Cloud workspace managing thousands of endpoints—from airport signage to stadium scoreboards.

Lower total cost of ownership — Native compatibility slashes installation time, eliminates custom drivers, and minimizes service calls for updates or policy changes.

Future-proof flexibility — Certified interoperability with the entire Crestron ecosystem protects technology investments as spaces and workflows evolve.

Ready for global integration

Crestron Connected certification positions MAXHUB displays to slot straight into AV and IT environments worldwide, supporting streamlined deployment and centralized management across meeting rooms, public spaces, and operations centers.

To explore the full certified display lineup and experience real-time control via XiO Cloud, visit MAXHUB at InfoComm 2025, Booth #2881, from June 11 to 13 — or learn more anytime at www.maxhub.com.

About MAXHUB

MAXHUB is a global leader in integrated commercial displays and unified-communications solutions. From boardrooms to classrooms, MAXHUB empowers teams to communicate, collaborate, and create without barriers. Visit www.maxhub.com to learn more.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2709799/MAXHUB_Commercial_Displays_Earn_Crestron_Connected__Certification.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2362520/MAXHUB_Logo.jpg

