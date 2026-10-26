Medline Celebrates 10 Years of Partnership with WRAP, Advancing Responsible Manufacturing

UTRECHT, Netherlands, Oct. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Medline celebrates its 10th year of partnership with Worldwide Responsible Accredited Production (WRAP), marking a decade of continued work on responsible business practices, ethical manufacturing and supply chain integrity.

Maintaining this partnership over the past decade demonstrates Medline's efforts to create products responsibly while promoting fairness, transparency and accountability and striving to uphold high working standards. This milestone reinforces Medline's belief that quality healthcare products should be supported by ethical sourcing practices and uphold the fundamental human rights of workers throughout the supply chain.

WRAP is an independent global organisation focused on advancing safe, lawful, humane and ethical practices in manufacturing sites. Through assessments and regular social compliance audits, WRAP certification provides a framework for manufacturers to demonstrate their commitment to responsible production practices and strengthen transparency and accountability among customers and partners.

"Over the past decade, I'm really proud of the effort that we've made with WRAP to move towards meaningful progress while supporting quality, compliance, and respect for workers," said Oliver Watts, Sustainability Director Medline EMEA.

WRAP certification is based on 12 Principles covering areas including compliance with laws and workplace regulations, prohibition of forced and child labour, health and safety, compensation and benefits, working hours, non-discrimination, freedom of association and environmental responsibility.

Together, these standards help create a resilient and transparent supply chain that supports ethical decision-making while maintaining the trust of customers, employees, suppliers and communities.

"Medline's partnership, trust, and commitment to social compliance have been instrumental to our shared success in the medical products industry. Together, we have strengthened ethical labour practices, improved the lives and well-being of workers, and built a strong foundation for sustainable growth," said Hong Mei, AVP, Program Integrity at WRAP.

About Medline

Medline is the largest provider of medical-surgical products and supply chain solutions serving all points of care. Through its broad product portfolio, resilient supply chain and leading clinical solutions, Medline helps healthcare providers improve their clinical, financial and operational outcomes. Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., the company employs more than 45,000 people worldwide and operates in more than 100 countries.

To learn more about how Medline makes healthcare run better, visit www.medline.com.

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