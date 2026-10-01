Medline launches "10 Minutes That Matter" campaign to spotlight the value of time in the operating theatre

UTRECHT, Netherlands, Oct. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Medline EMEA has launched "10 Minutes That Matter" a new campaign exploring the value of time in the operating theatre and how practical solutions can help healthcare professionals make the most of it.

Operating theatre teams work in demanding environments where time and attention are critical. High workloads and complex clinical responsibilities can contribute to stress and burnout among operating room nurses.¹ At the same time, preparing for a procedure involves numerous logistical activities, from gathering and opening individual components to preparing trolleys and managing packaging waste.

A study comparing custom surgical trays with individually packed sterile instruments found significant reductions in preparation time. More than 10 minutes were saved across instrument-opening activities performed by surgical and circulating nurses.² The researchers also reported that the time gained allowed clinical teams greater opportunity to concentrate on the patient and the intervention.²

"The idea behind this campaign is to make time visible," said Michela Toffali, Director, Marketing & Communications, Medline EMEA. "Small efficiencies can easily be reduced to numbers, but those minutes have real value in the operating theatre. '10 Minutes That Matter' brings that value to life by looking at what time can mean for the people delivering care every day."

Through "10 Minutes That Matter", Medline is highlighting a simple principle: efficiency has its greatest value when it supports the people delivering and receiving care. By reducing complexity behind the scenes, Medline aims to help healthcare professionals make healthcare run better.

"'10 Minutes That Matter' is about looking beyond efficiency metrics and recognising the human value of time," said Hervé Million, President, Medline EMEA. "Ultimately, we want healthcare professionals to be able to dedicate their expertise and attention where it matters most."

Medline's Sterile Procedure Trays (SPTs) bring together the components required for a specific procedure in one customised, sterile pack. This approach reduces the need to manage multiple individually packed items and can streamline activities before, during and after a procedure.

Since 2011, Medline has delivered more than 120 million Sterile Procedure Trays in EMEA, working closely with healthcare professionals to develop packs tailored to specific procedures and clinical requirements. Regular reviews enable teams to adapt pack contents as practices and needs evolve.

About Medline

Medline is the largest provider of medical-surgical products and supply chain solutions serving all points of care. Through its broad product portfolio, resilient supply chain and leading clinical solutions, Medline helps healthcare providers improve their clinical, financial and operational outcomes. Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., the company employs more than 45,000 people worldwide and operates in more than 100 countries.

By combining global scale with local insight, and building on its foundation of tradition, proximity to clients, reliability, and sustainability, Medline helps healthcare run better — enabling clinicians to focus on what matters most: caring for patients.

Discover how Sterile Procedure Trays save valuable time and help make healthcare run better: Sterile Procedure Trays | Medline UK

Footnotes:

Disclaimer:

Certain information contained in this release relates to or is based on studies, publications, surveys and other data obtained from third-party sources. While we believe these third-party sources to be reliable as of the date of these materials, we have not independently verified, and make no representations as to the adequacy, fairness, accuracy or completeness of, any information obtained from third-party sources.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/medline-launches-10-minutes-that-matter-campaign-to-spotlight-the-value-of-time-in-the-operating-theatre-302895912.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale

Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire.