Mews Acquires Flexkeeping, Delivering Next-Generation Housekeeping Innovation for Hoteliers

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mews, the operating system for hospitality, today announced the acquisition of Flexkeeping, the hotel operations platform powering a new era of automated housekeeping and operational excellence. The move brings best-in-class housekeeping and team collaboration tools into the Mews ecosystem, giving hoteliers a fully unified platform to manage the guest journey from check-in to check-out. By offering housekeeping automation alongside other core hotel functions – from property management and revenue optimization to payments and point-of-sale tools – Mews helps hotels boost staff productivity, cut costs, and deliver consistent guest experiences.

The Future of Housekeeping

Flexkeeping, founded in 2012, provides an award-winning suite of automation and scheduling tools designed for modern hotel housekeeping teams, driving new standards of efficiency and operational excellence. Its main capabilities include:

Flexkeeping's easy-to-use, analytics-driven suite has transformed thousands of properties across the globe. The system helps remove language barriers by enabling users to create tasks in their native language through voice input which is then automatically translated and routed to the appropriate department. Overall, it has helped hotel teams become 40% more productive, reduce guest complaints by 45%, and improve both staff morale and guest experiences.

Richard Valtr, Founder of Mews, commented, "For the first time, Mews' customers will have a truly best-in-class housekeeping platform natively connected to their PMS. By integrating Flexkeeping's advanced housekeeping suite, Mews is set to revolutionize the way hotels manage cleanliness, scheduling and staff collaboration."

Matt Welle, CEO of Mews, added, "Bringing Flexkeeping's exceptional housekeeping technology into the Mews ecosystem marks a pivotal moment in hospitality tech. We're unlocking new levels of operational efficiency and guest experience for forward-thinking hoteliers everywhere. Together, we will empower the next generation of hoteliers to operate smarter and deliver unmatched quality."

Founded by visionaries in hotel technology, Flexkeeping is recognized for its user-friendly tools and industry-leading innovations. It was recognized as a finalist in the 2025 HotelTechAwards as Best Staff Collaboration Tools and multiple categories in 2024 including Best Housekeeping Software, Best Hotel Maintenance Software, Best Staff Collaboration Tools, and Best Place to Work in Hotel Tech.

Luka Berger, Founder and CEO of Flexkeeping, said, "Joining Mews accelerates our shared vision to make hotel operations effortless, and data driven. It's the natural next step for our team and technology, bringing the power of automation and collaboration to even more hoteliers around the world. I can't wait to set new standards in efficiency, staff happiness and guest satisfaction."

The Mews acquisition of Flexkeeping, managed by Mews Ventures, further cements its position as the industry's innovation leader, committed to simplifying every aspect of hotel management for modern hoteliers.

About Mews

Mews is the leading platform for the new era of hospitality. Powering 12,500 Customers across more than 85 countries, Mews Hospitality Cloud is designed to streamline operations for modern hoteliers, transform the guest experience and create more profitable businesses. Customers include BWH Hotels, Strawberry, The Social Hub and Airelles Collection. Mews was named Best PMS (2024, 2025) and listed among the Best Places to Work in Hotel Tech (2021, 2022, 2024, 2025) by Hotel Tech Report. Mews has raised $410 million from investors including Goldman Sachs Alternatives, Kinnevik and Tiger Global Management to transform hospitality.

For more information, please contact the Mews press team: press@mews.com

About Flexkeeping

Flexkeeping is a hotel operations solution used by leading properties worldwide. Its suite of automation and AI solutions maximize efficiency and scale personalized guest services. Through in-depth analytics, leadership teams can make data-driven decisions that drive ROI, stop turnover, and boost brand loyalty.

For more information, please contact info@flexkeeping.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2053034/MEWS_logo.jpg

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.