Mews Announces New Alliance Partnership With Preferred Hotels & Resorts, The World's Largest Independent Hotel Brand

Mews becomes the latest addition to Preferred Hotels & Resorts' Alliance Partner Program, providing hospitality technology solutions to its global portfolio of independent luxury properties

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mews today announced its new affiliation with Preferred Hotels & Resorts as the latest addition to the brand's Alliance Partner Program. Through the partnership, Preferred Hotels & Resorts member properties across the Americas and EMEA can access Mews, the AI operating system for hospitality, at preferential pricing, with solutions spanning PMS, POS, RMS, Housekeeping and Payments.

Mews brings reservations, payments and guest preferences into one connected system, helping hotel teams reduce manual work and avoid switching between systems. The partnership expands the resources available to Preferred Hotels & Resorts' global portfolio of more than 650 distinctive hotels, resorts, residences, and unique hotel groups across 80 countries.

Because Mews is configurable to each property's way of working, members can keep what sets them apart, from bespoke guest journeys to their own rate structures and service style.

"Our members tell us they want to run efficient operations without losing what makes their hotel unique," said Michael Osgood, Vice President of Preferred Hotels & Resorts. "Mews gives them one connected system for the front desk, payments and guest experience. That frees teams to spend less time on manual work and more on the personal touches guests remember."

"Many independent hotels are running lean operations, with the owner, the GM and the front desk team as the heart of the brand, so every hour lost to clunky systems is an hour taken away from their guests," said Matt Welle, CEO of Mews. "Mews gives them that time back, so the team can get on with looking after guests. Preferred Hotels & Resorts has built a community around individuality, and its members are some of the most distinctive hotels out there."

More than 15 independent luxury hotels, resorts and residences in the Preferred portfolio already run on Mews, including: Maison Albar - Le Victoria, Hotel des Grands Voyageurs, Hotel 9Confidentiel, Hotel Golf Chateau de Chailly and Castello Dal Pozzo Resort Lago Maggiore.

"Mews has been a fantastic addition to our daily operations," said Inès Delaval, Revenue Manager at Maison Albar - Le Victoria. "It is incredibly user-friendly, intuitive, and fun to work with, while being a comprehensive solution that meets all our needs. It makes our team's daily workflow seamless and pleasant, allowing us to focus on what matters most: delivering exceptional guest experiences."

Members interested in Mews can contact their Preferred representative or Gari Poniatowski at Mews at gari.poniatowski@mews.com.

About Mews

Mews is the AI operating system for hospitality, unifying workflows across revenue, operations and the guest journey so teams can automate the mundane and focus on memorable guest experiences. Mews spans PMS, POS, RMS, Housekeeping and Payments, helping hoteliers move from property management to profit management. Powering 15,000 customers across 85 countries, the company was named Best PMS (2024, 2025, 2026), Best POS (2026) and listed among the Best Places to Work in Hotel Tech for six years running by Hotel Tech Report.

Media contact: press@mews.com

About Preferred Hotels & Resorts

Preferred Hotels & Resorts is the world's largest independent hotel brand, representing more than 650 distinctive hotels, resorts, residences, and unique hotel groups across 80 countries. Through its curated global collections, Preferred Hotels & Resorts connects discerning travelers to the singular luxury hospitality experience that meets their life and style preferences for each occasion. Every property within the portfolio maintains the high-quality standards and unparalleled service levels required by the Preferred Hotels & Resorts Integrated Quality Assurance Program. The I Prefer™ Hotel Rewards program, Preferred Residences℠, Preferred Pride℠, and Preferred Golf™ offer valuable benefits for travelers seeking a unique experience. For more information, visit PreferredHotels.com.

Learn more: https://preferredhotels.com/

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