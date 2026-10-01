Mews launches Guest Messaging and Automations: GMs set the workflow, front desk staff get back to hosting

Guest Messaging delivers informed answers to guests while giving hotel teams a single, AI-powered inbox. Automations let hotel teams build the loyalty moments for deeper personalization

AMSTERDAM, Oct. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mews, the operating system for hospitality, has launched Guest Messaging and Automations, two native features that address the same underlying problem from opposite ends: too much of a hotel's attention goes to repetitive work, not leaving enough time to spend time with guests.

One in three guest messages goes unanswered because they land across six or seven inboxes no one can watch at once. Guests who do get a reply wait eight hours on average. Guest Messaging brings every channel into one thread, tied to the guest's profile and reservation. A guest can text from the airport, switch to WhatsApp on arrival, then message through the guest portal, and staff see one conversation, not three.

Mews AI, trained on the property's own data, answers 80% of routine questions instantly: pool hours, parking, late checkout, breakfast. That frees staff for what needs a human touch: the guest at the desk, the complicated request. And because Mews AI sees the whole guest profile (room status, billing, special requests), it never asks guests for details the PMS already holds.

Matt Marrs, Operator at Llano Real Estate Group, added: "Guest messaging has been a game changer for us. We can broadcast a message to everyone checking in or checking out on a given day - like letting guests know the pool's closed for maintenance - instead of reaching out one by one. And because the AI is trained on our own answers, it automatically handles common questions like pool hours, so we're not spending time typing out the same replies over and over."

Automations close the other half of the gap: creating the loyalty moments that too often depend on having the right person on shift – a returning guest, a birthday, a newly reached loyalty tier, a VIP who always gets the corner room. While most hospitality automation focuses on revenue (upsells, dynamic pricing, paid upgrades), Mews enables hotels to automate the moments that make guests want to come back.

A rule is set once, in a no-code workflow engine, and Mews runs it every shift with no memory required. At selected Strawberry properties, up to 60% of upgrades for Gold & Platinum guests were automated. Paired with Guest Messaging, an arriving guest automatically receives a personalized welcome message with their door access PIN the moment they check in. Mews Automations will continue to expand, giving properties the flexibility to design operational workflows to suit their business.

Together, the two features change what the job looks like on both ends of the property. Front desk staff spend less time triaging inboxes, and more time doing the part of hospitality that needs a person. GMs and IT managers spend less time hoping the right thing happens and more time building the rules that guarantee it.

"I built a fully automated room check workflow without a single hour of engineering time," said Maurits Bots, Hotel ICT Specialist at WestCord. "For a hotel our size, that's the difference between a task that gets forgotten and one that simply gets done – consistently, every week."

"Your front desk team isn't slow, they're drowning," said Joel Ndreu, VP Product & Engineering at Mews. "Checking multiple inboxes when they should be looking up from the screen isn't what hospitality is about. Guest Messaging is about giving them that time back, and Automations means the things that make a guest feel remembered happen automatically, without anyone having to be the one who remembers. No missed birthday, no upgrade forgotten, no opportunity lost because the right person wasn't on shift."

Guest Messaging launches with support for SMS, WhatsApp, Booking.com, Expedia and the Mews Guest Portal. The automations behind it are already working: during the Beta alone, 47,000 automations ran across Mews.

About Mews

Mews is the operating system for hospitality, unifying workflows across revenue, operations and the guest journey so teams can automate the mundane and focus on memorable guest experiences. The Mews platform spans PMS, POS, RMS, Housekeeping and Payments, helping hoteliers move from property management to profit management. Powering 15,000 customers across 85 countries, the company was named Best PMS (2024, 2025, 2026), Best POS (2026) and listed among the Best Places to Work in Hotel Tech for six years running by Hotel Tech Report.

Media contact: press@mews.com

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