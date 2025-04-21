circle x black
Lunedì 21 Aprile 2025
Aggiornato: 10:33
Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Milesight Unveils PlateXpert: A Breakthrough AI-Powered License Plate Recognition Technology for Intelligent Traffic Solutions

21 aprile 2025 | 10.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

XIAMEN, China, April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Milesight, a leading provider of innovative IP-based video surveillance solutions, proudly announces the official launch of its cutting-edge PlateXpert Technology - a transformative advancement in the evolution of License Plate Recognition (LPR) for traffic management.

PlateXpert Technology represents the core innovation behind the Milesight Intelligent Traffic Series Camera. Developed entirely in-house and powered by continuously evolving deep learning AI algorithms, PlateXpert is further enhanced by a comprehensive suite of auxiliary identification techniques, enabling superior license plate capture accuracy and reliability across a wide range of real-world traffic scenarios.

Trained on a vast dataset of license plate samples from multiple countries and regions, PlateXpert delivers an exceptional 98% recognition rate and accuracy, even under complex environmental conditions. By learning and adapting over time, the technology ensures continuous performance optimization, empowering traffic systems with robust and future-proof LPR technology.

Key Features of Milesight PlateXpert Technology:

1. Advanced AI Powered LPR

2. Precise Recognition Under Challenging Conditions

3. Broad LPR Applicability

4. 98% High Accuracy LPR

5. Recognize More than License Plate

Join PlateXpert Webinar to Win a Free LPR Camera

Webinar Time: April 22nd - April 30th

Get a preview at: https://www.milesight.com/security/platexpert2025?utm_source=cision&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=cctv-pr&utm_content=platexpert

About Milesight

Milesight offers multi-potential sensing products to capture meaningful data. It innovatively applies Al, 5G, loT to bring real impact to diverse applications. Committed to making sensing matter, Milesight responsively addresses customer demands and works closely with a growing partner ecosystem to realize the value of data.

Contact:

Angel CaiMarketing Manager, Milesight86-592-5922772angel@milesight.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2441385/Milesight_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/milesight-unveils-platexpert-a-breakthrough-ai-powered-license-plate-recognition-technology-for-intelligent-traffic-solutions-302414998.html

