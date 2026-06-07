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MimiSilk Marks 12 Years of Advanced Care with New Product Launches and Anniversary Sale

07 giugno 2026 | 16.31
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MONROE, N.J. and RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., June 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For 12 years, MimiSilk, the at-home beauty device brand, has remained committed to a single mission: to bring professional-grade personal care technology into everyday life—safely, gently, and effectively. To mark this milestone, MimiSilk is celebrating its 12th anniversary with the launch of two new products and a month-long global promotion. The anniversary marks the brand's continued investment in making advanced skincare more accessible to people around the world.

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Two New Launches: MimiSilk Vera and PDRN Collagen Face Mask

Leading the anniversary lineup is MimiSilk Vera RF Sculpt, the brand's latest at-home radio frequency skin lifting device. Operating at a professional-grade 6.25MHz frequency with a gel-free design, Vera is engineered to visibly lift, smooth, and firm aging skin, delivering professional-level results without the need for in-clinic visits. Unlike conventional RF devices that require conductive gel for treatment, Vera's gel-free technology simplifies the experience without compromising efficacy, making professional-grade skin tightening easier to maintain as part of a regular home routine. Designed to function as both an effective standalone solution and a long-term complement to clinical RF treatments, Vera represents MimiSilk's continued advancement in accessible anti-aging technology.

Alongside Vera, MimiSilk introduces the PDRN Collagen Face Mask—a hydrogel mask formulated with PDRN, 4D Hyaluronic Acid, and Collagen for deep hydration, barrier recovery, and visible skin renewal. Clinically associated with tissue regeneration and collagen stimulation, PDRN is an increasingly recognised ingredient in professional skincare settings. By incorporating it into an at-home hydrogel format, MimiSilk extends its philosophy of clinical-grade care into its skincare range. The mask is particularly suited as a recovery and enhancement step following RF and laser treatments, making it a natural pairing with both Vera and MimiSilk's best-selling Iris 1450nm fractional laser device.

12 Years of Care, and Beyond

From its flagship Iris device to the newly launched Vera and PDRN Face Mask, MimiSilk continues to expand its ecosystem of advanced personal care, built on the belief that effective skincare should feel empowering, not overwhelming. Beyond beauty devices, MimiSilk is growing into a complete personal wellness ecosystem, encompassing laser hair growth, oral care, intimate wellness, and sleep-support products. As the brand enters its 13th year, MimiSilk remains focused on supporting people through every stage of their wellness journey.

Further details on the promotion offering $120 off sitewide and new product launches: MimiSilk official website

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2993933/banner_anniversary.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mimisilk-marks-12-years-of-advanced-care-with-new-product-launches-and-anniversary-sale-302789691.html

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