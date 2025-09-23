Mindray Unveils Project 2030 and Re-writes the Future of Women's Health Ultrasound at ISUOG

CANCUN, Mexico, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 15th, at ISUOG 2025 World Congress in Cancun, Mexico, Mindray unveiled Project 2030, an initiative to improve global access to ultrasound technology. The project was launched to an international audience of leading specialists, capping a conference that featured Mindray's OBG solutions as a key highlight.

Mindray's Women Healthcare Ultrasound Solution Shines on the Stage

During the congress, Prof. Savino Gil Pugliese (Head of Fetal Surgery, University Hospital of Córdoba) and Prof. Roberto Albinagorta (ISUOG Ambassador to Latin America) delivered the scan demo session, steering the Mindray Nuewa R9 Platinum through first-trimester fetal hearts and complex gynecologic masses. Crystal-clear 4D, super-resolution color and smart quantification drew spontaneous applause from hundreds of delegates. "This is a new grammar for ultrasound storytelling," declared Albinagorta.

As a global academic exchange platform in the field of OBG ultrasound, ISUOG has long been focused on the development of ultrasound medicine around the world. Aligning with ISUOG's mission, Mindray collaborates with experts to advance ultrasound medicine and improve healthcare accessibility.

Regarding this, Prof. Liona Poon, elected president of ISUOG, stated, "Successful collaboration between academia and industry depends on shared vision, transparency, and a commitment to clinical impact. Academic institutions bring scientific rigor and clinical insight, while industry partners offer the tools and scalability needed to translate innovation into practice."

From Vendor to Vanguard: Project 2030 is Born

On the 15th, Mindray Medical Imaging officially launched Project 2030, witnessed by the global ultrasound community.

As early as 2023, Mindray initiated Project 2025, aimed at collaborating with experts and scholars to further advance ultrasound medicine. Establishing 68 ultrasound schools worldwide, benefiting more than 10,000 doctors, organizing over 2,000 academic exchange events, and publishing over 100 papers —those are the footprints of Project 2025.

Moving forward, Mindray will continue to implement Project 2030. Gene Liang, General Manager, Medical Imaging of Mindray, emphasized, "We aim to continuously contribute to the development of basic ultrasound education and build academic exchange platforms to promote global communication. Leading the industry, we deliver value to women's healthcare by making technology more accessible. Guided by social responsibility and shared care, together we will make it happen."

Project 2030 has set sail. The clock starts now.

About Mindray

Mindray is a leading global provider of medical devices and solutions, committed to making healthcare more accessible worldwide.

