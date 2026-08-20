Mitrade Names Timur Konsky EU CEO to Lead European Retail Expansion as Group's Global Trading Volume Surges 148%

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitrade EU Ltd has appointed Timur Konsky CEO to lead its next growth phase in European retail trading, building on momentum across the Mitrade Group. In the first seven months of 2026, the Group's active trading clients grew by more than half, while total lots traded increased 148.4% compared with the same period in 2025.

Konsky brings more than two decades of fintech experience across European markets, spanning product development, marketing and leadership within regulated brokerages. His leadership philosophy centres on staying close to day-to-day operations and drawing on first-hand insight from product, compliance and client-facing teams, particularly in European markets where trading behaviours and expectations vary by country.

European policymakers are seeking to broaden retail participation in capital markets while preserving strong investor protection. At the same time, firms offering complex products such as CFDs are facing increasing scrutiny over how these products are distributed to retail clients. As part of a 2026 common supervisory action, CySEC will examine conflicts of interest involving digital platforms, staff remuneration and the distribution of investment products. That scrutiny turns client focus from a marketing claim into an operating test.

"'Trader-centric' is one of the most overused phrases in brokerage marketing. That claim only carries weight if a growing company can continue to understand and respond to what traders need. Europe may share a regulatory framework, but it is not a single retail market. Each country has its own market dynamics, trading habits, product preferences and expectations around pricing, support and credibility," said Timur Konsky, CEO of Mitrade EU Ltd.

"At Mitrade EU, that means maintaining a direct feedback loop between traders and the teams shaping the product, using those insights to adapt market by market and allowing the product to speak for itself. Scale also brings responsibility. The reality is that 80% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with us. That risk warning is mandatory, but responsible communication should go beyond a disclosure. It means being willing to tell traders what they may not want to hear. That risk-management tools have limitations, that losses can exceed expectations, and that not every market condition or product is right for every trader. Ultimately, growth should never distract from the fundamental purpose of a broker: understanding what traders need and building an experience around those needs."

Building on the group's rapid global growth and established international presence, Mitrade EU will initially prioritise Germany as it expands across Europe. Feedback across the full German client journey, from onboarding and cost information to platform use, risk management and support, will guide local product decisions and inform the company's expansion into other European markets.

About Mitrade

Mitrade is a CFD trading platform operating in eligible EEA markets through Mitrade EU Limited, a CySEC-authorised investment firm (CIF438/23). Other entities within the international group are regulated by ASIC (AFSL398528), CIMA (SIB1612446), FSCA (FSP54842), FSC (GB20025791), and CMA (20200000397).

Globally, the brand connects 7M+ traders to 1,000+ CFDs on indices, forex, commodities, shares, ETFs and more. The platform is designed to provide fast execution, flexible leverage, competitive spreads and an intuitive interface accessible across multiple devices.

Risk Warning: CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 80% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Visit https://www.mitrade.eu for more information.

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