More Solar Power, Less Grid Dependence: SAMDUO Opens Official Nex E Series Sales in the Netherlands

AMSTERDAM, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For years, Dutch households with solar panels have been able to offset surplus electricity fed into the grid against the energy they consume later. From January 1, 2027, that will change.

To prepare homeowners for this transition, SAMDUO is launching direct online sales of its Nex E Series through its official website in the Netherlands. Homeowners can purchase the Nex E6000 and Nex E6000H, two AC-coupled systems designed to store surplus solar power, reduce reliance on higher-priced grid electricity and built for space-conscious Dutch homes, starting July 13.

Designed for Homes Where Every Centimeter Matters

For many Dutch homeowners, finding space for a home battery can be just as important as choosing the right capacity, given that most traditional batteries are bulky and industrial-looking.

At just 11.9cm deep, the ultra-slim Nex E6000 fits neatly into narrow areas, while its minimalist design blends naturally with modern Dutch interiors. The crisp lines and 3mm crystal-clear tempered-glass panel present it as a sophisticated interior object rather than a pure functional device. Bringing a sense of calm and visual balance to home, it also earned a Red Dot Design Award for Tools, Industrial Equipment and Machinery. The Nex E6000H offers a compact alternative for crowded garages, basements and storage rooms. With a body comparable in size to a standard 23L microwave, it's built for corners and other underused spaces.

Thanks to their fanless design, when installed closer to living spaces, both batteries operate without noticeable noise. With up to 2600VA of power output, they can also help keep essential household devices—including refrigerators, lighting, laptops and smartphones—running during unexpected outages.

Seamlessly Connected to the Dutch Energy Market

Beyond its compact design, the Nex E Series is built to integrate smoothly into energy usage. Compatible with more than 800 European energy providers, the system responds to dynamic electricity tariffs across the Dutch market. SAMDUO Intelligence™ combines this pricing data with household consumption patterns and local weather forecasts to determine more cost-effective times to charge and discharge.

By storing energy when solar production is high or electricity prices are lower, then using it when demand and prices increase, users make better use of solar energy generated, maximise self-consumption while potentially saving up to €1,584 per year.*

Its plug-and-play setup with 800W on-grid output reduces the need for specialist installation and lengthy waiting time. Users can connect it to the SAMDUO App and coordinate energy flow within minutes. Once they plug in the P1 Meter to their house grids, it works seamlessly with third-party devices, such as everHome EcoTracker and HomeWizard P1 meter, giving greater flexibility in energy management.*Maximum savings are based on SAMDUO's internal calculations. Actual results may vary depending on solar generation, consumption patterns, electricity prices and system configuration.

Engineered for Long-Term Reliability

At SAMDUO, we believe there should be no compromise when it comes to the safety of Dutch homes and people living in it. The Nex E Series uses 314Ah LFP battery cells from global Tier 1 suppliers and has passed the Nail Penetration Test, helping ensure safe and reliable operation in everyday residential environments.

The system is built to stay steady for years with the flexibility to grow as households' energy needs change. With PowerMesh™ technology, users can expand their setup to support up to 15 units as new energy needs emerge. Designed for long-term use, the Nex E Series offers up to 10,000 charge cycles, a 10-year warranty and an expected lifespan of up to 15 years, giving homeowners greater confidence in their energy investment.**Cycle life and expected service life are based on specified test conditions. Actual performance may vary.

Keep More of Your Solar Energy at Home

The end of net metering will change how Dutch households benefit from solar power, making now the right time to prepare. By storing more of the energy generated during the day and using it when it matters most, homeowners can reduce reliance on the grid and keep more value within the home.

From July 13, the SAMDUO Nex E6000 and Nex E6000H are available through the official SAMDUO website, with delivery across the Netherlands. Explore the Nex E Series today and unlock exclusive benefits now!

About SAMDUO

SAMDUO is a home-energy brand designed for European living. Before development, our team spent two months visiting more than 200 homes across six European cities to understand local energy frustrations first-hand.We turn those insights into hardware designed for everyday European homes. Backed by our parent company's more than two decades of expertise in micron-level precision manufacturing and premium residential energy storage, every SAMDUO product is built with strict material control, uncompromising safety standards and a zero-tolerance approach to quality.

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