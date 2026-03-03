circle x black
MWC 2026 | Fibocom and MediaTek Launch Flagship Wi-Fi 8 CPE Solution

BARCELONA, Spain, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At MWC 2026, Fibocom (300638.SZ, 0638.HK) and MediaTek unveiled a flagship CPE solution powered by the FG390 5G module and Filogic 8800 Wi-Fi 8 chipset. The new design combines 5G-A's high-speed connectivity with Wi-Fi 8's enhanced wireless performance, delivering faster, smarter, and more reliable network access for global users.

Key Highlights:

Evan Su, General Manager of Wireless Communications at MediaTek, stated:

"MediaTek and Fibocom have maintained a long-term partnership, leveraging our complementary strengths in chip development and solution delivery. Together, we continuously innovate to unlock new FWA applications and value, empowering operators and customers globally with high-performance, intelligent, and competitive connectivity solutions."

Simon Tao, Vice President of Fibocom' s Wireless Solutions Business Unit and General Manager of the MBB Business Division, commented:

"This new-generation FWA solution marks an important milestone in Fibocom' s mission to ' Intelligently Connect Everything.'

Powered by MediaTek's T930 and Filogic 8800 Wi-Fi 8, we redefine the value of FWA — not only as a high-speed connectivity hub but also as the core driver of intelligent, full-scenario networking.

Moving forward, Fibocom will deepen collaboration with core partners such as MediaTek, focusing on operators, enterprises, and households to continuously advance our technologies and solutions. Our goal is to make FWA the key enabler for 5G-A implementation, accelerating digital transformation across industries and building an open, win-win global communications ecosystem."

