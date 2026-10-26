NOTHING NINE: The Real Test Begins After Paris

Chloe on translating international exposure into long-term commercial growth

PARIS, Oct. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On 29 September 2026, Chinese designer brand NOTHING NINE presented its Spring/Summer 2027 collection at the Salle d'Honneur, Les Invalides, during Paris Fashion Week. Following the show, founder and creative director Chloe emphasised the importance of turning international visibility into sustained demand.

The brand recorded 100% year-on-year sales growth from 2024 to 2025, followed by a further 200% increase in 2026 to date. By following its Paris show, overall sales rose 300% year on year, while overseas buyer enquiries increased 60% during the show and the following two months. An Italian high-end multi-brand boutique has already placed repeat orders.

International feedback is shaping the product itself. The team has refined shoulder lines, garment lengths and waist-to-hip proportions following fittings with European clients, while preserving its distinctive colour and silhouette. For the Paris collection, a gold-fringed jacket developed with Italian textile specialist LUIGI VERGA took multiple artisans 14 to 16 days to complete.

Looking ahead, NOTHING NINE plans atelier-style presentations in Europe and Los Angeles between late 2026 and early 2027. Its target is to establish at least eight stable multi-brand retail partners across Europe and North America by the end of 2027. For Chloe, internationalisation means not only being seen, but being chosen again.

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