ORTEC mentioned as a Representative Vendor in 2026 Gartner® Market Guide for Vehicle Routing and Scheduling

ORTEC advances AI-powered planning for more adaptive, resilient logistics operations.

ZOETERMEER, Netherlands, Oct. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ORTEC, a global leader in planning and decision-support software, today announced it has been mentioned as a Representative Vendor in the 2026 Gartner® Market Guide for Vehicle Routing and Scheduling (VRS). We hold the view that this recognition comes at a time when logistics organizations are facing growing operational complexity, increasing sustainability requirements and rising customer expectations, while simultaneously exploring how AI can improve planning, decision-making and execution.

For ORTEC, inclusion in the Market Guide underscores the company's continued investment in enabling organizations to move beyond traditional route optimization toward more intelligent, and adaptive logistics operations. As businesses seek solutions that can respond dynamically to disruptions, capacity constraints and changing delivery environments, ORTEC believes its combination of advanced optimization, logistics expertise and AI-powered decision support is uniquely positioned to help customers create lasting business value.

"We are proud to be recognized as a Representative Vendor in the 2026 Gartner Market Guide for Vehicle Routing and Scheduling," said Georgios Sarigiannidis, CEO of ORTEC. "We feel this reflects both the trust our customers place in us and the technology and expertise we have built over decades. Logistics operations are becoming increasingly complex. Organizations do not need more dashboards, alerts, or decisions. They need trusted systems that remove operational noise, automate what can be automated, and help people focus on what truly matters. By combining optimization, AI, and deep logistics expertise, ORTEC helps organizations build more resilient, efficient, and adaptable operations. We believe Gartner's recognition reinforces the direction we have chosen and the value we continue to deliver to customers every day".

Gartner defines a vehicle routing and scheduling (VRS) solution as "an application that creates vehicle routes and schedules, considering multiple constraints and service requirements while minimizing transportation fleet costs and mileage." Gartner's research notes that "The interest in VRS applications continues to grow, fueled by continued challenges resulting from supply chain disruptions, government regulations on emissions and expansion of various delivery models."

Among its key findings, Gartner reports that the influence of AI is being reflected in the VRS market: "AI is having a significant impact on VRS vendor roadmaps, transforming it from a feature enhancement into a core strategic mandate for future development," with most vendors already exploring AI agents and generative AI to support roles including dispatchers, planners, drivers, and customer support.

For our customers, partners, and prospective clients, we believe ORTEC's inclusion in the Market Guide reflects the company's expertise, market relevance, and commitment to AI driven innovation. In a rapidly evolving logistics landscape, organizations require partners they can rely on to navigate complexity, drive performance and embrace emerging technologies with confidence.

The 2026 Gartner Market Guide for Vehicle Routing and Scheduling is available on Gartner's website to Gartner subscribers.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner, Market Guide for Vehicle Routing and Scheduling, Nathan Lease, Zee Zakaria,, 17 July 2026

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About ORTEC

ORTEC is a global provider of AI-powered supply chain planning, logistics optimization and workforce management software. Since 1981, ORTEC has helped organizations across industries transform operational complexity into better decisions, more efficient use of resources and stronger business performance. With customers around the world and an international presence spanning Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific and beyond, ORTEC combines deep optimization expertise with practical AI to help organizations adapt to change and make work flow.

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