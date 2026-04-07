Park Systems Opens New Global Headquarters, Launching a New Chapter in Nanometrology Leadership

GWACHEON, South Korea, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Park Systems Corp., the world's leading provider of atomic force microscopy (AFM) solutions, today announced the opening of its new global headquarters in Gwacheon city, South Korea. The new campus marks the culmination of three decades of growth and the beginning of a new phase of global expansion.

The Gwacheon campus reflects Park Systems' evolution from a Stanford-born research venture into a global leader in nanometrology. Located in Gwacheon Knowledge & Information Town near Seoul, the campus spans 27,000 square meters across 15 above-ground floors and 5 basement levels.

At the core of the facility is a basement-level industrial cleanroom with capacity for up to 35 industrial-grade metrology systems, designed to support the precision requirements of semiconductor fabrication and advanced packaging applications.

Dedicated research and demonstration labs provide a hands-on environment where customers can perform live measurements across Park Systems' nanometrology portfolio—including AFM, imaging spectroscopic ellipsometry, and digital holographic microscopy—with direct support from application and engineering teams. More than 26% of the company's global workforce is dedicated to R&D, a focus the new campus is designed to support and expand.

"For thirty years, we have pushed the limits of nanoscale measurement," said Dr. Sang-il Park, Founder and CEO of Park Systems. "This new headquarters marks the beginning of our next phase of innovation as we continue to advance the boundaries of nanometrology."

The Gwacheon headquarters also reflects Park Systems' commitment to its people. Employee facilities include a fitness center, on-site childcare, a golf simulator lounge, and a cafeteria offering complimentary meals—supporting a work environment designed for long-term productivity and innovation.

Park Systems achieved a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26% from 2015 to 2025 and was recognized as the global AFM market leader by MarketsandMarkets in its 2024 report, marking three consecutive years in the top position.

The company has been named to Forbes Asia's Best Under a Billion list in 2020, 2023, and 2025, and has expanded its portfolio through the acquisitions of Accurion GmbH and Lyncée Tec SA.

ABOUT PARK SYSTEMSPark Systems is a global leader in nanometrology, providing advanced measurement solutions for research and industrial applications. With regional offices across the Americas, Europe, and Asia, the company supports customers in semiconductor manufacturing, materials science, and nanotechnology research.

Its technology portfolio includes atomic force microscopy (AFM), imaging spectroscopic ellipsometry, digital holographic microscopy, white light interferometry, and active vibration isolation systems.

Founded by Dr. Sang-il Park, a contributor to the invention of AFM at Stanford University, the company has grown through continuous innovation and strategic acquisitions—including Accurion GmbH and Lyncée Tec SA—to lead the global nanometrology industry. Learn more at www.parksystems.com

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