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Petrus Advisers & Petrus Legal Strategies ("Petrus") on SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE

01 ottobre 2026 | 20.41
LETTURA: 1 minuti

ST. HELIER, Jersey and LONDON, Oct. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Petrus has noted the press and sell-side coverage of SNP over recent months, in particular the expectation set out in that coverage that a court would value the SNP share at not less than EUR 140 in the appraisal proceedings on the basis of the KPMG Financial Factbook, and considers a statement warranted given the extent of that coverage.

Petrus is pursuing two applications in Delaware under 28 U.S.C. § 1782 for the production of documents held by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (No. 1:26-cv-00924-CFC) and The Carlyle Group Inc. (No. 1:26-cv-00719-CFC), for use in various German proceedings. Petrus considers neither as an adversary; both are holders of relevant documents.

The filings in those proceedings are public, and Petrus does not resile from them.

 

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/petrus-advisers--petrus-legal-strategies-petrus-on-snp-schneider-neureither--partner-se-302896437.html

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