Pudu Robotics Raises Nearly USD 150 Million, Exceeds USD 1.5 Billion Valuation

SHENZHEN, China, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pudu Robotics, a global leader in commercial service robotics, today announced that it has raised nearly USD 150 million in a new funding round. Following this round, the company's valuation has exceeded USD 1.5 billion, reflecting the capital market's strong confidence in Pudu's technical barriers, commercial scalability, and global leadership. With this latest round, Pudu's cumulative funding now exceeds USD 300 million.

Proceeds from the financing will be strategically deployed to accelerate the development of embodied AI technologies, expand the company's product portfolio, deepen global market expansion, scale manufacturing capacity, and further strengthen supply chain capabilities. These initiatives are designed to reinforce the company's leadership in the rapidly evolving commercial service robotics sector and laying a solid foundation for future capital market milestones.

Pudu Robotics has emerged as one of the fastest-growing companies in the commercial service robotics sector, with a diversified portfolio spanning service delivery, commercial cleaning, industrial delivery and general embodied AI robotics. This multi-sector approach resulted in a remarkable 100% year-over-year revenue surge in 2025. Notably, the company's commercial cleaning segment has grown to represent over 70% of total revenue, while its industrial delivery robots have seen rapid adoption with over 4,000 units shipped within just one year of their market launch.

This commercial success is further validated by Pudu's extensive global footprint, with its solutions widely adopted by leading global brands including Carrefour, Walmart, and EDEKA. According to Frost & Sullivan's "Market Research on Global Commercial Service Robotics (2023)", Pudu Robotics commands a 23% global market share, ranking first worldwide and maintaining the industry's leading position in international deployments.

Headquartered in Shenzhen with dedicated R&D centers in Chengdu and Hong Kong, the company continues to push technical boundaries through the full-stack development of core components, including navigation algorithms, multi-robot scheduling, motion controllers, and integrated joint modules.

Felix Zhang, Founder and CEO of Pudu Robotics, said: "This funding milestone is a powerful validation of Pudu's industry leadership, product and technological strength, global brand, and commercial infrastructure. Backed by our strategic investors and industrial partners, Pudu will continue to push the boundaries of embodied AI and commercial service robotics. We remain committed to innovating with the spirit of an inventor and leveraging a global vision to accelerate robot adoption, elevating the industry to new heights in the global value chain."

About Pudu Robotics

Pudu Robotics, a global leader in the commercial service robotics sector, is dedicated to empowering easier work and better lives through AI and robotics, with a vision of building a global intelligent robotics infrastructure that serves 10 billion people worldwide.

Built on three core technologies—mobility, manipulation, and interaction—Pudu Robotics has pioneered an "One Brain, Multiple Embodiments" architecture, establishing a comprehensive product portfolio that includes specialized, semi-humanoid, and humanoid robots.

Currently, Pudu offers four major product lines: service delivery, commercial cleaning, industrial delivery and general embodied AI. Its solutions are widely deployed across industries such as retail, hospitality, manufacturing and industrial facilities, food and beverage, real estate and property services, healthcare, entertainment and sport, education, and public services.

To date, Pudu Robotics has shipped over 120,000 units globally, with a presence in more than 80 countries and regions.

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