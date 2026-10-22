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Quantinuum to Report Third Quarter Financial Results on November 5, 2026

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22 ottobre 2026 | 22.05
LETTURA: 1 minuti

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Oct. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantinuum Inc. (NASDAQ: QNT) ("Quantinuum") today announced it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026, on November 5, 2026, after market close.

Quantinuum will host a conference call at 5:00 PM Eastern time that same day to discuss its financial results. The call will be available through a live webcast available here.

An archive replay of the webcast will be made available on the Quantinuum Investor Relations website following the call and will remain available for one year.

About Quantinuum

Quantinuum is a leading quantum computing company offering a full-stack platform designed to make quantum computing deployable in real-world environments. The company has commercially deployed multiple generations of quantum systems built on the well-established QCCD architecture, which it has implemented with novel designs and capabilities to achieve the industry's highest accuracy levels based on average two-qubit gate fidelity as of December 31, 2025. Quantinuum has active engagements with market leaders across pharmaceuticals, material science, financial services, and government and industrial markets. Quantinuum's headquarters is in Broomfield, Colorado, with additional facilities across the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, Qatar and Singapore.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/quantinuum-to-report-third-quarter-financial-results-on-november-5-2026-302917284.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

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