Ribo and Boehringer Ingelheim further progress their siRNA program for metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH)

SUZHOU, China and MÖLNDAL, Sweden, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Suzhou Ribo Life Science Co., Ltd. and Ribocure Pharmaceuticals AB ("Ribo", HKEX: 6938) today announced the achievement of a further milestone. This marks the third key milestone achieved in the research collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim to discover novel therapies for liver disease, including metabolic dysfunction associated steatohepatitis (MASH).

MASH is a serious and progressive form of fatty liver disease that can lead to fibrosis, cirrhosis, liver failure and liver cancer, affecting over 200 million people globally. Despite its growing burden, there remains a need for effective medicines that can help prevent disease progression and support liver health. Through the collaboration, Ribo and Boehringer Ingelheim aim to expand the pipeline of potential future treatment options for patients with MASH.

"This is an important step forward and highlights the strength and maturity of our siRNA discovery and liver targeted delivery capabilities. We are proud how together we drove this highly innovative and novel program forward, making this achievement possible. Boehringer Ingelheim will continue to advance this program with the goal of bringing new options to people living with MASH," said Li-Ming Gan, co-CEO & Global R&D President of Ribo.

siRNA therapeutics are designed to silence disease causing genes by targeting their messenger RNAs (mRNAs). Ribo's liver targeting delivery technology is intended to enable selective uptake in hepatocytes, with the goal of addressing targets that may be difficult to reach using traditional small molecules or antibodies.

The milestone reflects the productivity of the Ribo–Boehringer Ingelheim collaboration and the shared ambition to pursue solutions to address unmet needs in liver and cardiometabolic disease. It solidifies Ribo's position as a strategic partner for global pharma, highlighting its siRNA platform's commercial potential. Ribo is committed to pushing the collaboration forward with continued success throughout 2026 and beyond.

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