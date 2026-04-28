circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale
Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Rivermate Launches as a Unified Global Employer of Record Platform, Bringing Together Eos Global Expansion, Serviap Global, and Hightekers' EOR Operations

28 aprile 2026 | 14.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

One global brand. 38 owned legal entities. Coverage in 180+ countries, serving companies and professionals wherever work happens.

CTA

LONDON and DUBAI, UAE, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hightekers, Eos Global Expansion, Serviap Global, and Rivermate today announced the unification of their Employer of Record (EOR) services under a single global brand: Rivermate.

The combined entity brings together over 15 years of operational experience — anchored by Eos Global Expansion's and Serviap Global's founding in 2010 — across Latin America, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. Rivermate now delivers EOR services through 38 wholly owned legal entities worldwide, supported by in-country teams and an extensive network of trusted local partners, enabling coverage across 180+ countries and supporting over 3,500 workers globally.

Through this operational and brand consolidation, the four entities now operate as one global company under the Rivermate name — delivering a more consistent, controlled, and locally grounded approach to international hiring, EOR, Contractor of Record (COR), and payroll.

Existing client contracts and service delivery are unaffected. Clients will continue working with their existing contacts, with the added benefit of expanded global capabilities across the unified platform.

 

 

Commenting on the news, Roger Oudiz, Chairman of the Group, said:

"We are not just renaming companies. We are building a global infrastructure for the future of work. Bringing Eos, Serviap, and our Hightekers EOR operations under the Rivermate brand is the right move at the right time — it gives our clients a single, trusted partner wherever they hire, and gives our teams the platform they deserve to compete globally. The regional expertise that made each of these businesses great is not going anywhere. It is now part of something bigger."

One company, two brands

This consolidation is part of a broader group strategy to build the world's most comprehensive global work intermediary: a platform that serves both companies navigating international expansion and professionals seeking to work on their own terms — across Employer of Record, Contractor of Record, global payroll, and freelancer management. It establishes a two-brand structure, with each brand serving a distinct market and mission.

Rivermate becomes the group's single global brand for Employer of Record (EOR), Contractor of Record (COR), and Contractor Payment solutions. The Serviap and Eos brands will be retired, with their operations, teams, and client relationships continuing within Rivermate.

Hightekers will continue to operate as a distinct brand, serving independent professionals globally through a premium freelancer management solution. With an established market presence and a loyal customer base, Hightekers retains its own identity, teams, and commercial focus.

About Rivermate

Rivermate is a global Employer of Record (EOR) provider that enables companies to hire, manage, and pay employees internationally — combining owned infrastructure with local expertise and dedicated human support. Built on 15 years of experience across Europe, Asia, and Latin America, Rivermate operates through 38 wholly owned entities and a network of 150+ trusted partners, covering 180+ countries and supporting 3,500+ workers worldwide.

Website: https://rivermate.com/ 

Media contact: press@rivermate.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2965144/Rivermate.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2965143/5936083/Rivermate_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/rivermate-launches-as-a-unified-global-employer-of-record-platform-bringing-together-eos-global-expansion-serviap-global-and-hightekers-eor-operations-302754696.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale
Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN42968 en US ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
Dossena: "Ci vuole il commissario, pallone italiano non capace di uscirne da solo"
News to go
L'Italia si prepara all'Expo 2027 a Belgrado
Getta bengala sul percorso del rally del Salento, paura per piloti e spettatori - Video
News to go
Nel 2024 la siccità ha colpito quasi 157mila chilometri quadrati di territorio Ue
Spari alla cena con Trump, la corsa del sospetto e la reazione del Secret Service - Video
L'addio di Ranieri alla Roma, sconcerto tra i tifosi a Testaccio
Lazio, ecco il nuovo sponsor: ufficiale partnership con Polymarket
Sal Da Vinci: "L’amore è un mestiere e va frequentato" - Video
Decreto sicurezza, Gianni Cuperlo cita Cetto La Qualunque alla Camera - Video
News to go
Guerra Iran, danni diretti per il vino
Alla Camera il voto sul decreto sicurezza, le opposizioni intonano 'Bella Ciao' - Video
News to go
Mattarella: "La legge del più forte genera barbarie"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza