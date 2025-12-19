Rosewood Hotel Group Accelerates Global Expansion with On-Track 2025 Openings; Entering New Sector with Its First-Ever Ski Resort

Upcoming openings include hotels, resorts, and residences—spanning Greece, Italy, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States— underscoring the Group's commitment to global, quality‑driven expansion.

HONG KONG, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosewood Hotel Group ("the Group") today announces continued expansion of its global development pipeline with the on-schedule opening of Rosewood Courchevel Le Jardin Alpin, the Group's first ski resort. A landmark debut for the brand, the new alpine retreat marks Rosewood's entry into a new sector and reinforces the Group's presence across some of the world's most sought after destinations and high-growth markets.

This debut follows seven on-track openings in 2025, including the milestone launch of Rosewood's first standalone residential property available for exclusive sale, Rosewood Residences Beverly Hills in the United States, reaffirming the Group's expansion into the luxury residential category and its strategic focus to redefine private branded residences by creating neighborhood landmarks that appreciate in both emotional and financial value. Together with the forthcoming launch of Rosewood AMAALA in Saudi Arabia, set to bring an ultra-luxury regenerative escape to the Red Sea region. These additions underscore the Group's commitment to quality‑driven expansion and elevating operational excellence across its global portfolio.

Sonia Cheng, Chief Executive Officer of Rosewood Hotel Group, said: "Rosewood Courchevel Le Jardin Alpin, our first ski resort, is a milestone that reflects our long‑term commitment to thoughtfully expanding our global portfolio and our ability to enter new, experience-driven sectors."

"We are guided by a clear ambition: to grow with purpose, to create enduring value, and to deliver transformative experiences that resonate with our communities. As we bring our brands to the world's most extraordinary destinations, our vision and commitment remain focused on quality, innovation, and the sustainable success of our global business. I am grateful for the ongoing support and trust from our associates, guests, and partners."

Strategic Expansion in 2025The opening of Rosewood Courchevel Le Jardin Alpin brings the total number of openings for Rosewood Hotel Group in 2025 to eight across three continents – comprising seven properties under Rosewood, including a standalone Rosewood Residences, and New World Jinzhou Hotel.

Nestled in the exclusive village of Courchevel 1850, Rosewood Courchevel Le Jardin Alpin brings the brand's signature refined, residential‑style luxury to one of the world's most celebrated ski destinations. Anchoring the resort's connection to art and place, the lobby features an installation by renowned artist Olafur Eliasson - two crystalline structures suspended within mirrored walls and ceilings, creating the illusion of infinite, snowflake-inspired forms. The resort also offers luxury accommodations, elevated dining concepts, curated wellness experiences, and direct ski‑in/ski‑out access, providing guests with an intimate retreat that celebrates the distinct character and natural beauty of the French Alps.

From the French Alps to the dramatic sand dunes surrounding Qatar's cityscape lies Rosewood Doha's coral-inspired mashrabiya, to revitalizing heritage sites such as Rosewood Amsterdam and The Chancery Rosewood – the new era of Rosewood is one defined by catalyzing the future of place. This vision extends across a diverse portfolio of iconic openings in 2025: the lush coastal retreat of Rosewood Mandarina in Mexico, the idyllic Rosewood Miyakojima in Japan, the sophisticated Rosewood Residence in Beverly Hills, and the contemporary New World Jinzhou Hotel in China's vibrant port city. See Editor's Note for the full list of properties.

Expanding with Purpose Across New DestinationsRosewood's upcoming openings further demonstrate the Group's thoughtful approach to development, with each property designed to deliver a deeper connection to each place and community. Some anticipated openings include:

Strengthening Presence in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)

The forthcoming opening of Rosewood AMAALA builds on the Group's expanding presence in the GCC, joining Rosewood Doha, Rosewood Abu Dhabi, and the upcoming Rosewood Dubai. As one of the region's most anticipated ultra‑luxury developments, Rosewood AMAALA reinforces the Group's commitment to entering experience‑rich markets and shaping the next generation of transformative travel.

Each destination has been carefully selected for its exceptional market potential and cultural significance, showcasing the Group's commitment to meeting evolving traveller desires for new destinations, cultural immersion, and luxury hospitality.

Editor's Note:

Property openings in 2025:

Property photos are available for download here.

About Rosewood Hotel Group Rosewood Hotel Group, privately owned by Chow Tai Fook Enterprises, is one of the world's leading global lifestyle and hospitality management groups. It encompasses four brands: ultra-luxury Rosewood; upper-upscale New World Hotels & Resorts; Asaya, an integrated well-being concept; and Carlyle & Co., a modern and progressive private members club. Its combined hotel portfolio consists of 59 properties in 26 countries with more than 30 new properties currently under development. For more information, visit rosewoodhotelgroup.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2849455/Rosewood_Courchevel_Le_Jardin_Alpin.jpg

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.