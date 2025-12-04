Shipsy Appoints Rolf van Oostrom to Drive Growth in Europe

GURUGRAM, India, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shipsy, a leading provider of AI-native solutions for the supply chain and logistics technology industry, recently announced the appointment of Rolf van Oostrom as the Vice President of Europe. With this strategic appointment, Rolf will work with European supply chain leaders to move them to the agentic future and drive outcomes with AI.

Rolf brings over 25 years of experience in the European technology and logistics sectors, having held key leadership roles at Alpega and led entrepreneurial ventures. His extensive expertise in driving growth and innovation will be invaluable as Shipsy expands its footprint and builds strategic partnerships across Europe.

In his new role, Rolf will lead Shipsy's European Go-To-Market strategy, focusing on amplifying the company's presence in key European markets. His deep expertise will be instrumental in helping enterprises across the continent harness AI-native solutions to navigate complex supply chain challenges and accelerate their transition to an agentic future where autonomous systems drive unprecedented operational excellence.

"At Shipsy, we are committed to transforming the way enterprises manage their supply chains by leveraging AI to drive operational efficiency, improve decision-making, and accelerate growth. As we expand across Europe, Rolf's deep understanding of the region's unique logistics challenges will be pivotal in empowering European enterprises to unlock the full potential of AI-driven solutions," said Soham Chokshi, Co-Founder & CEO, Shipsy.

"I am excited to join Shipsy at a pivotal moment for the company and the logistics industry. With Europe embracing digital innovation in the supply chain, I see great potential in Shipsy's AI-native solutions to help businesses tackle their unique challenges," said Rolf van Oostrom, Vice President - Europe, Shipsy.

Shipsy recently announced a partnership with Tech Mahindra, a global provider of IT solutions and services, aimed at helping global supply chain leaders build AI-native capabilities.

