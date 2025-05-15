circle x black
Giovedì 15 Maggio 2025
Aggiornato: 09:02
Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

SINBON Expands Focus at EuroBike 2025 with New E-bike Fleet Management and Cargo Mobility Solutions

15 maggio 2025 | 09.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

FRANKFURT, Germany and TAIPEI, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --  SINBON Electronics Co., Ltd. (TWSE#:3023), a leading electronics system integrator, is announcing its new fleet management platform and high-powered 750W fat tire e-bike system prototype ahead of EuroBike 2025. Under the theme "You ride it, we connect it", SINBON will attend the global cycling and ecomobility trade show for the third consecutive year to showcase its cutting-edge innovations in smart mobility and connectivity.

Please join SINBON in Hall 8, Booth J32 at EuroBike 2025 (June 25–29, Frankfurt, Germany).

On display: You ride it, we connect it

At this year's event, SINBON will focus on four key areas aimed at moving the industry forward:

A strong presence in Europe

As a leading provider of electronic system integration, SINBON supports its growing European customer base through its manufacturing facility and logistics hub in Tatabánya, Hungary (3,800 m²). The company also maintains a direct sales presence in the UK and Germany, with additional coverage provided by local representatives and distributors across Europe.

Visit SINBON at Hall 8, Booth J32 at EuroBike to see these breakthroughs in action!

About SINBON Electronics

Established in 1989 in Taiwan, SINBON Electronics is a leading provider of integrated design and production services for bespoke interconnect solutions. Driven by a commitment to customer centricity and the principles of ESG, the company offers a wide range of products and OEM/ODM services that ensure reliability and efficiency, combining extensive engineering expertise, industry knowledge, and leading innovations to customize solutions for long-term customer success. SINBON has a global footprint, with operations in Taiwan, China, Japan, the United Kingdom, Germany, Hungary, and the United States.

For more information: https://www.sinbon.com/e-bike

https://www.linkedin.com/company/sinbon-electronics/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2686975/1920x1080_WE.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2533173/SINBON_Electronics_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sinbon-expands-focus-at-eurobike-2025-with-new-e-bike-fleet-management-and-cargo-mobility-solutions-302454741.html

Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

