circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU adnverify
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 05 Marzo 2025
Aggiornato: 12:48
10 ultim'ora clock BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

SINEXCEL's 1725kW PCS Secures Germany's Rigorous VDE 4110 & 4120 Certification from TÜV Süd

05 marzo 2025 | 12.46
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, March 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SINEXCEL (300693.SZ), a global pioneer in modular energy storage and EV charging solutions, has successfully obtained the prestigious grid-connected VDE 4110 & 4120 certification from TÜV Süd for its Front-of-Meter (FTM) solution - 1725kW Power Conversion System (PCS). This certification reinforces SINEXCEL's commitment to high-performance grid solutions.

Rigorous Testing & Certification

The VDE 4110 (medium voltage) and 4120 (high voltage) standards rank among Europe's most stringent grid connection requirements, ensuring compliance with the highest levels of quality, performance, and grid code regulations. These standards demand robust performance in grid stability, protection mechanisms, and operational compliance—including stringent voltage ride-through, frequency response, and reactive power control capabilities.

SINEXCEL successfully passed the TR3 testing, TR4 modeling, and TR8 certification process, demonstrating its engineering excellence and ability to meet global grid standards.

Engineered for Performance & Adaptability

Designed to enhance grid stability, the 1725kW PCS features a modular design (215kW to 1.72MW per unit), allowing flexible deployment and configuration for various energy storage applications. It can replace central or string inverters while supporting diverse battery configurations. With efficiency up to 98.5%, its multi-string technology ensures optimal battery safety, while peak shaving and load shifting capabilities help reduce operational costs. The combined AC and DC output enables easy control and expansion on DC energy, ensuring redundancy, improved availability, and resilience. Its NEMA 3R-rated cabinets offer durability in harsh conditions, while a 10ms rapid response supports real-time grid balancing. The solution also meets industry standards across North America, Europe, Australia, and Japan.

Expanding Global Compliance & Market Reach

With this certification, SINEXCEL further expands its global compliance portfolio, now boasting 60+ certified models and grid connection certifications in 40+ countries and regions worldwide. including VDE 4120 (high voltage), 4110 (medium voltage), and 4105 (low voltage) in the UK, Austria, and Germany for its storage solutions.

This achievement reinforces SINEXCEL's dedication to delivering high-performance energy solutions for the evolving energy landscape and empowering energy freedom.

About SINEXCEL

Founded in 2007, SINEXCEL is a leading pioneer of energy storage, EV charging and power quality solutions, backed by nearly two decades of expertise in power electronics. With over 12 GW of installed storage capacity and 140,000 deployed EV charging systems, SINEXCEL has collaborated with more than 600 partners, including industry leaders EVE Energy and Schneider Electric, across 60+ countries and six continents.

Media ContactMelody Yu, Marketing Managermelody_yu@sinexcel.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2634269/1725_1.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sinexcels-1725kw-pcs-secures-germanys-rigorous-vde-4110--4120-certification-from-tuv-sud-302393045.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN33794 en US Energia Energia ICT Energia Ambiente ICT Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
News to go
In calo a febbraio le immatricolazioni auto in Italia
News to go
Naspi, stop ai furbetti: cosa cambia, le nuove regole
News to go
Ucraina, Trump sospende gli aiuti militari a Kiev
News to go
Von der Leyen presenta piano per riarmare l'Europa
News to go
A febbraio inflazione Eurozona cala al 2,4%
News to go
Italia-Giappone, Mattarella: "Collaborazione, amicizia e fiducia crescenti"
News to go
Rottamazione quater, 5 marzo ultimo giorno per pagare la rata
News to go
Hamas, respinta 'formulazione' Israele su estensione prima fase tregua
News to go
Donne e lavoro, ultime notizie
News to go
Olio tunisino mette in crisi il settore italiano, l'allarme Coldiretti
News to go
Italia Paese più anziano d'Europa e che invecchia più velocemente
Meloni-Starmer, incontro a Downing Street prima del vertice Ue sull'Ucraina - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza