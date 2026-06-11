Sky Labs' 'CART BP pro' Expected to Be a Global 'Game Changer'

GDANSK, Poland and MANCHESTER, England, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sky Labs (CEO Jack ByungHwan Lee) announced on the 11th that it hosted exclusive symposiums at the 35th European Society of Hypertension (ESH 2026) in Gdańsk, Poland, and the British Cardiovascular Society (BCS 2026) Annual Conference in Manchester, UK, respectively. These symposiums were held immediately after the Korean Society of Hypertension (KSH) updated its 2026 hypertension management guidelines last May, officially recommending for the first time globally that "validated cuffless devices can be considered for out-of-office blood pressure monitoring." As South Korea emerges as a leader in the clinical application of cuffless blood pressure monitors, the clinical evidence and real-world prescription data of CART BP pro have become major topics of discussion in the global academic community.

In a comparative study with traditional blood pressure measurement methods, CART BP pro met the international standard (ISO 81060-2:2018) and continues to accumulate clinical evidence by fulfilling the European Society of Hypertension's recommendations for cuffless devices, including Static Test, Device Position Test, Awake/Asleep Test, and Exercise Test. Backed by these clinical foundations and its 2024 national health insurance reimbursement approval for 24-hour ambulatory blood pressure monitoring (ABPM), the device has rapidly expanded its presence across South Korea's medical institutions, with cumulative prescriptions surpassing approximately 260,000 cases as of May 2026.

Global Experts Note: "South Korea Leads Clinical Application of Cuffless BP Monitors"

Professor George Stergiou, President of the International Society of Hypertension (ISH), stated, "It is highly encouraging that South Korea is preemptively exploring real-world clinical applicability while deeply considering both the potential and limitations of cuffless blood pressure monitors." He added, "If CART BP pro demonstrates its capability to improve patient prognosis, medication adherence, and blood pressure control in the future, it will serve as crucial clinical evidence that goes far beyond a simple device accuracy assessment."

Professor Carmel McEniery from the University of Cambridge also highly praised South Korea's medical system and clinical environment, noting, "South Korea is ahead of the curve in terms of the clinical application of cuffless blood pressure monitors."

Professor Philip Lewis evaluated, "By overcoming the limitations of traditional cuff-based methods, this device allows both daytime and nighttime blood pressure data to be verified in a highly patient-acceptable manner. This suggests strong potential for utilization not only in hypertension management but also in other clinical fields."

Professor Geu-Ru Hong of the Division of Cardiology at Severance Cardiovascular Hospital explained, "Ring-type cuffless blood pressure monitoring is receiving highly positive feedback regarding patient convenience." He emphasized, "Particularly during nighttime monitoring, it minimizes sleep disturbance caused by cuff pressure, positioning it to become a 'game changer' for next-generation blood pressure monitoring."

Professor Kwang-Il Kim, President of the Korean Society of Hypertension, remarked, "South Korea offers an advantageous environment for innovative medical devices to be rapidly adopted in clinical fields, thanks to relatively low patient out-of-pocket costs for ABPM and a well-established health insurance reimbursement system." He continued, "Compared to the constricting pressure and discomfort of traditional cuff-based ABPM, the ring-type blood pressure monitor demonstrates positive results in terms of patient wearability acceptance and daily satisfaction."

Meanwhile, Sky Labs obtained the European medical device certification CE-MDR in January this year, followed by completing its medical device registration with the UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA). Leveraging these regulatory milestones, the company plans to launch full-scale expansion into European markets, including the UK, while solidifying its position as a global healthcare leader.

About Sky LabsFounded in September 2015, Sky Labs is a healthcare company that develops and operates "CART", a ring-type medical device and platform for monitoring chronic disease patients. In 2023, Sky Labs received medical device approval for "CART BP pro," a ring-type monitor designed for 24-hour blood pressure measurement. In 2024, CART BP pro was recognized by the Health Insurance Review and Assessment Service (HIRA) under the existing medical procedure of '24-hour ambulatory blood pressure monitoring' (reimbursement code 'E6547') and is currently being prescribed in hospitals and clinics. Furthermore, in September 2025, the company launched "CART BP," a consumer-grade ring-type blood pressure monitor, which is available through its official online store and various other online channels.

Media InquiriesInok Jung inok.jung@skylabs.ioBomi Lee bomi.lee@skylabs.io

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