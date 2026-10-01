Starlink Satellite-to-Mobile Service Launched in Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, Oct. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Beeline Kazakhstan, in partnership with Starlink Mobile, is launching satellite mobile connectivity based on Direct to Cell technology. The technology will allow users to access selected communication services on compatible smartphones beyond the coverage of terrestrial mobile networks.

The introduction of Starlink Mobile is the result of agreements reached during President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's official visit to the United States in 2025.

"In autumn 2025, during President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's official visit to the United States, Kazakhstan reached an agreement on the introduction of Starlink Mobile (Direct to Cell) satellite connectivity. Today, we are seeing this agreement become a reality. Kazakhstan has become the first country in Central Asia where Direct to Cell has undergone practical testing and is now moving to the user service stage," said Zhaslan Madiyev, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The technology provides a direct connection between a compatible smartphone and Starlink Mobile satellites without the need for a dedicated satellite phone, external antenna or additional equipment. Users will be able to send and receive messages, as well as access to select apps in areas without terrestrial mobile network coverage. For Beeline Kazakhstan customers, the service will be available free of charge during the promotional period.

For Kazakhstan, with its vast territory, satellite mobile connectivity is of particular importance, creating additional opportunities for communication from hard-to-reach areas and where terrestrial infrastructure has been damaged.

"Beeline has been operating in Kazakhstan for more than twenty years, and throughout this time we have consistently invested in the development of connectivity and new technologies. Kazakhstan is one of the largest countries in the world by territory, and distance should not become a barrier to people's access to modern technologies. The development of digital infrastructure is a long-term investment in the country's competitiveness and quality of life and we are proud to be able to support this crucial infrastructure development," said Kazakhstani businessman and investor of the Verny Capital Group, Bulat Utemuratov.

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