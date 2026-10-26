SUNON Brings AI, Nature and Human-Centered Design to ORGATEC 2026

Under the theme "@Sunon @AI @Nature," the global workplace solutions brand showcases circular material innovation and new perspectives on the future of work.

COLOGNE, Germany, Oct. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SUNON, an international office furniture and workplace solutions brand, will present its latest workplace concepts at ORGATEC 2026, taking place October 27–30 in Cologne, Germany. Guided by the theme "@Sunon @AI @Nature," SUNON explores how artificial intelligence, nature-inspired thinking and human-centered design can contribute to more adaptable and inspiring workplace environments.

As workplace expectations evolve, organizations are looking beyond individual furniture products toward integrated environments that support focused work, collaboration and changing work patterns. At ORGATEC 2026, SUNON brings together product innovation, material exploration and workplace design to demonstrate its approach to these evolving needs.

A key highlight of this year's exhibition is a conceptual chair made from over 85% recycled materials sourced from discarded furniture. The project explores how materials from used furniture can be reintroduced into product development through design, offering a tangible example of circular thinking in workplace furniture. It also reflects SUNON's ongoing exploration of material innovation and more sustainable approaches to product design.

Alongside this material initiative, SUNON presents its perspective on the relationship between intelligent technology and the future of work. As AI continues to influence how people interact with information and their working environments, SUNON sees opportunities to connect technological innovation with practical workplace needs. The focus remains on creating environments that support people through thoughtful design, flexibility and coordinated furniture solutions.

SUNON's portfolio includes seating, desks, workstations, tables and storage, serving a variety of professional environments. By bringing these elements together, the company aims to help organizations develop cohesive workplaces that balance functionality, adaptability and design.

"@Sunon @AI @Nature" reflects SUNON's exploration of the connections between intelligent innovation, natural inspiration and the people who use workplace environments. At ORGATEC 2026, visitors can discover how these ideas inform the company's products and broader workplace solutions.

SUNON welcomes architects, interior designers, workplace consultants, dealers and industry professionals to visit its exhibition during ORGATEC 2026.

Event Details

Event: ORGATEC 2026Date: October 27–30, 2026Venue: Koelnmesse, Cologne, GermanyHall: 7.1Stand: C050/D051Website:https://www.sunonglobal.com/

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