Supmea Showcases at Hannover Messe 2025, Demonstrating the Strength of Chinese Intelligent Manufacturing

HANNOVER, Germany, April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Supmea, a renowned leader in self-developed and self-produced instrumentation technologies, made significant waves at the recently staged Hannover Messe 2025.

Since its first showcase in 2017, Supmea has been a consistent presence at the world's leading industrial event, now marking its eighth consecutive year. This year, from March 31 to April 4, visitors could explore a wide range of Supmea's products at Hall 9, E30, including advanced flow measurement, comprehensive liquid analysis, precise level measurement, reliable pressure measurement, and accurate temperature measurement.

At this event, Supmea showcased a diverse portfolio of products to European and global industry players. These included flowmeters, liquid analysis tools, level sensors, pressure measurement devices, and temperature transmitters.

In addition, Supmea presented a range of industry-specific solutions tailored to sectors such as water and wastewater treatment, liquid cooling and energy storage, and textile dyeing and finishing, among others.

Supmea's Instrument Cloud integrates IoT technology, instrumentation, and sensors, enabling customers to remotely monitor equipment status in real-time via a mobile application or web interface. This facilitates seamless access to critical data, enhancing operational efficiency and optimizing decision-making processes.

Supmea focuses on process automation solutions, dedicated to providing customers with digital, intelligent, and efficient products to meet the automation needs across various industries. Leveraging strong independent research, development, and manufacturing capabilities, the products offer high precision, stability, and cost-effectiveness, while also providing flexible customization services.

At the same time, Supmea is equipped with professional technical support and a comprehensive after-sales service team, establishing a global service network to ensure rapid response and localized support. Supmea not only helps customers enhance their automation levels and market competitiveness, reducing operational and maintenance costs, but also actively promotes the construction of digital ecosystems, continuously empowering the intelligent transformation and sustainable development of industries.

Choosing Supmea means more than selecting a reliable process control solution—it represents a partnership with a trustworthy and continuously empowering collaborator.

For more information, please contact media@supmea.com or visit the company website at https://www.supmeaauto.com/

About Supmea

Supmea, a leading process automation solutions provider, has expanded its reach to over 710,000 industrial customers in 139 countries through innovative supply chains, R&D, global service networks, and digitalization efforts.

Media Contact:Media@supmea.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2662590/Supmea_HANNOVER_MESSE_2025.jpg

Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire