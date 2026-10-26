SWI Compute Emerges from Stealth to Turn Gigawatts of Power Into NVIDIA AI Factories, Starting in Europe

SINGAPORE and AMSTERDAM, Oct. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SWI Compute today emerged from stealth to build and operate NVIDIA AI factories, launching first in Europe. The global AI infrastructure company is backed by 3.6 gigawatts of power capacity that SWI Group has spent six years securing across Europe and the US. The new company of Euronext Amsterdam-listed SWI Group became a Preferred NVIDIA Cloud Partner in August, ordered approximately $1 billion of NVIDIA systems and has finalized contracts with its first customers. SWI Compute will deploy globally, with the strongest presence and deployments in Europe. Its first large-scale AI factory in the UK starts with 30 MW, close to 7,000 Rubin GPUs and 3,500 Vera CPUs in NVIDIA Vera Rubin NVL72 racks, expected to come online by the end of 2027. Connected by NVIDIA Quantum-X800 InfiniBand and NVIDIA Spectrum-X Ethernet networking, these 30 MW are the initial phase of a UK campus planned to grow to 530 MW, and the first step towards 2.3 GW of NVIDIA AI factory capacity by 2029.

"Energy availability represents the primary bottleneck facing European AI infrastructure. Having spent six years acquiring grid access, SWI Group is now deploying these power resources into dedicated NVIDIA AI factories through SWI Compute. Just two months after joining the NVIDIA Cloud Partner program, our team secured approximately $1 billion in advanced hardware orders and executed initial client contracts. The market continues to surpass available capacity, and we are rapidly expanding our footprint to fulfill this requirement," said Halil Mirakhmedov, CEO, SWI Compute.

Europe has the researchers, the founders and the enterprises to build frontier AI. Much of that building has happened on capacity outside Europe, and the capacity that exists has been committed first to global hyperscalers and frontier labs, the buyers able to sign multi-year contracts at scale. The companies with the most urgent need, AI natives with frontier ambitions and startup balance sheets, have the hardest time securing it.

SWI Compute is built for them. It provides dedicated and on-demand access to NVIDIA AI factories for Europe's AI natives, AI labs and enterprises, close to their users and their data and under European jurisdiction, so the next generation of AI can be trained, fine-tuned and served where it is made. Its first customer, a US-based AI inference platform, has contracted capacity.

SWI Group began investing in land, power and shell in 2020. Today it holds 3.6 GW of power capacity across Europe and the US, with its deepest presence in Europe, where its five campuses are in Ireland, the UK, Denmark, Spain and Italy, one of them already leased to a major hyperscaler. The Group develops its own sites, from grid connection to commissioning. The power is contracted and the systems are on order.

Every SWI Compute site is built to NVIDIA reference architectures. Going forward, SWI Compute will design, build and operate its AI factories with the full-stack NVIDIA DSX AI Factory Platform, which codesigns compute, networking, power and cooling as one integrated system. Every new site from 2027, starting with its UK campus, will follow the NVIDIA Vera Rubin DSX AI Factory reference design. On NVIDIA Vera Rubin NVL72, DSX can enable up to 40% more GPU capacity within the same power budget.

The first deployment runs NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra systems, with NVIDIA Vera CPU racks to follow, connected by NVIDIA Quantum-X800 InfiniBand and NVIDIA Spectrum-X Ethernet. From NVIDIA's OEM and ODM ecosystem, SWI Compute has selected its systems partners, with Delta Computers as systems integrator, alongside industry-recognized storage partners, to deliver more than 8,000 GPUs.

An AI factory earns on three things: how many tokens it produces per megawatt, how many years it keeps producing them, and how many kinds of work it can take on. Over time, continuous software optimization keeps installed systems earning years after they ship. Across workloads, the same infrastructure runs every type of AI in every phase, from pretraining to agentic inference, alongside simulation, data processing and scientific computing. For SWI Compute's customers, that is capacity that stays current. For SWI Group, it is an asset that stays productive.

"AI factories are essential infrastructure that turn regional energy into intelligence and economic opportunity," said Nico Caprez, Vice President, Global AI Infrastructure Growth at NVIDIA. "SWI Compute is putting Europe's energy to work for the ecosystem of AI natives, labs, universities and enterprises. Built on NVIDIA reference architectures and adopting NVIDIA DSX for its next generation of AI factories, SWI Compute is building infrastructure that is productive, durable and fungible—able to serve new customers and workloads and keep generating value for years to come."

The first AI factory marks just the beginning of SWI Compute's ambitious expansion strategy. Starting in Q4 2027, its next generation of AI campuses across Europe is scheduled to come online, with thousands of GPUs planned for deployment.

SWI Compute's competitive advantage lies in building AI cloud infrastructure on a power foundation already controlled by SWI Group, with access to up to 3.6 GW of power capacity across 24 sites.

This positions SWI Compute to scale rapidly, transforming the Group's existing energy infrastructure into a next-generation AI cloud platform.

"We started investing in land, power and shell in 2020. SWI Compute is the final piece, providing fully integrated infrastructure for NVIDIA AI factories. SWI Group is now a transatlantic, vertically integrated digital infrastructure company, from the grid connection to the GPU, and SWI Compute puts that capacity directly in the hands of the customers who need it most," said Max-Hervé George, Founder and CEO, SWI Group.

About SWI Compute

SWI Compute is an AI & infrastructure provider based in Europe and part of SWI Group (Euronext Amsterdam: SWICH). SWI Compute completes SWI Group's transatlantic vertically integrated AI stack by providing compute services with AiOnX's European campuses and SWI Digital's US data centers. Learn more at www.swi-compute.com and www.aionx.com.

About SWI Group

SWI Group (SWI Capital Holding Ltd) is a transatlantic investment group allocating more than 80% of its capital in digital infrastructure, listed on Euronext Amsterdam under ticker SWICH. Formed through the merger of Icona and Stoneweg, the Group deploys its own capital across primarily digital infrastructure, and real estate and other private-market opportunities, combining an entrepreneurial approach with institutional discipline. For more information, visit www.swi.com.

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